Michael Bloomberg to speak in Greensboro on 2020 presidential campaign trail
Michael Bloomberg to speak in Winston-Salem, Greensboro on 2020 presidential campaign trail

Mike Bloomberg (Photo by Scott Eisen/Getty Images)

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Michael Bloomberg, Democratic presidential candidate, is set to speak in the Triad on Thursday.

First, Bloomberg will speak at a Winston-Salem campaign event scheduled for 7:30 a.m. at Footnote Coffee & Cocktails. The event will also include words from Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines.

Second, at about 9:30 a.m., Bloomberg will speak in Greensboro at Cadillac Service Garage.

His North Carolina visits will finish with a trip to Raleigh for a 12:30 p.m. speaking event at Raleigh Union Station.

Bloomberg's visit comes the same day that early voting begins in North Carolina.

