WASHINGTON, D.C. (WGHP) – Former North Carolina Rep. Mark Meadows, the final chief of staff during Donald Trump’s presidency, exchanged nearly 100 text messages with two members of Congress about how to overturn the results of the 2020 election, CNN reported.

Former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows (Photo by Doug Mills/The New York Times/Pool/Getty Images)

A series of emails reviewed by CNN among Meadows and Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) and Rep. Chip Roy (R-Texas) between late December 2020 and Jan. 4, 2021, show how the two supporters of Trump were looking to the White House for guidance on how they could proceed to ensure that Trump remained president. They ultimately backed away from that effort in the days leading up to the insurrection at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

These messages were obtained by the Select Committee to Investigate the Jan. 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol and were reviewed by CNN, which found that Lee and Roy became unconvinced about how Trump could remain in office.

Lee and Roy, who had been two of Trump’s fiercest supporters and had provided encouragement to find a path to keeping Trump in office, beseeched Meadows in their messages to provide ammunition to do that.

Ultimately, though, they appeared resigned to President Joe Biden’s victory and suggested that Trump and the White House stop pushing that concept. Roy sent a text to Meadows on Jan. 1 that suggested that in the efforts to overturn the election, “We’re driving a stake in the heart of the federal republic.”

Meadows represented the 11th Congressional District in North Carolina before resigning in March 2020 to take over as the fourth chief of staff for Trump. Meadows also had been a founding member of the Freedom Caucus, a group of ultraconservative members of Congress.

His emails, texts and role long have been a focus of the bipartisan House Select Committee, which has held him in criminal contempt because he has not honored subpoenas for testimony and documents.

Most recently, Meadows has been in the public eye because of an investigation in North Carolina that he might have violated state election laws by registering to vote in 2020 with an address for a trailer in western North Carolina where he never has lived. The State Bureau of Investigation has taken over that query, and Meadows has been removed from the voter rolls because he also had registered and voted last year in Virginia, where he and his wife, Debra, live.

