Man who researched killing Joe Biden arrested in NC with van full of explosives, guns, child pornography, court documents say

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WNCN) — A man who was arrested in Kannapolis with child pornography, guns and explosives in a van had plans to carry out an act of terrorism, including trying to assassinate Joe Biden, according to court documents.

According to court documents, the man, identified as Alexander Hillel Treisman, used the alias Alexander S. Theiss.

Court documents allege that Treisman searched Biden’s home address several times and also researched state gun laws, rifle parts, and night vision goggles.

Federal agents say he posted a meme on social media, asking “should I kill joe biden?”

Before his arrest, Treisman was facing child pornography charges.

In the order, a federal magistrate judge outlined the reasons why Treisman should continue to be held in jail on the child pornography charges.

A total of 1,248 videos and 6,721 images of child pornography were found on Treisman’s devices, in addition to 637 videos and images of child pornography containing sadism and/or masochism content, according to documents.

An FBI agent testified in May, saying an abandoned white Ford van was seen by employees of a nearby bank.

Kannapolis police were called to the scene.

Through the windows, officers saw an AR-15 style rifle, a box for a Taurus .380 handgun, a cannister of the explosive material Tannerite and a box of 5.56 caliber ammunition.

The bank manager requested that the van be towed by police before an inventory search was conducted on the vehicle, court documents say.

According to court documents referencing the agent’s testimony, the search revealed, in addition to the items seen through the windows, around $509,000 of U.S. currency (which is believed to be defendant’s inheritance), books about survival, bomb-making, improvised weapons and Islam, drawings of swastikas and planes crashing into buildings and the following firearms:

Sig Sauer AR rifle

Intratec 9mm Luger

Lower AR receiver

Kel-Tec Sub-2000,

.22 caliber rifle marked ArchAngel

Russian Mosin Nagant M91/30 bolt action rifle

When Treisman was arrested, officers found drivers licenses from three different states, the order said.

According to the order, agents also discovered he had bought the weapons in states across the country, including Kansas, New Hampshire, Washignton and West Virginia.

The order said agents found child pornography on eight different electronic devices along with other pictures and posts related to plans and ideas for potential acts of terrorism, including the following:

A note created on October 15, 2019, found in Defendant’s Samsung S9 cell phone describing a plan to perform a mass shooting at a mall food court on Christmas or Black Friday;

Still images from video footage of the Christchurch, New Zealand mosque shooting that Defendant downloaded on March 21, 2020 and related internet searches;

A screenshot of the February 18, 2020 Reddit post by username AlextheBodacious referencing pedophilia and executing those he hates;

An internet post made by Defendant on February 22, 2020 referencing raping children and posting child porn;

An audio recording made on or about April 3, 2020 of Defendant narrating “the perfect porn video,” which describes Defendant killing two parents with a shotgun and then raping and impregnating their young daughter;

An April 8, 2020 internet post by AlextheBodacious stating that he was “going to do a columbine for a while, [but] I think it would better to put it towards something more memorable”;

An iFunny meme posted by Defendant on April 15, 2020 with the caption “should I kill joe biden?”;

A timeline of internet searches conducted by Defendant between March and May 2020 seeking information about Joe Biden’s home address, state gun laws, rifle parts, and night vision goggles, along with actions taken by Defendant, including posting the above-mentioned meme about killing Joe Biden, purchasing an AR-15 in New Hampshire, traveling to a Wendy’s within 4 miles of Joe Biden’s home, and writing a checklist note ending with “execute”;

An April 20, 2020 video taken by Defendant’s cell phone while driving by Mandalay Bay Casino in Las Vegas with audio of a male voice saying “There it is. That’s it. That’s the one, that’s where they did it. Allah Akbar! Ah hah, nice.”;

A video created on April 23, 2020 with Defendant’s cell phone at O’Hare International Airport with audio of a male voice suggesting that it would be “awesome” to hijack a plane and fly it into a building;

Images taken on or around April 26, 2020 at Range 56 shooting range at the Fort Bragg training area in North Carolina;

A description of and images from an electronic document entitled “A Guide to Mass Shooting” found on one of Defendant’s hard drives;

Drawings found in Defendant’s jail cell in August 2020 showing a stick figure labeled “me” beating a stick figure labeled “whoever the fuck calls the cops on a parked car” with a bat;

A handwritten “Autobiography” found in Defendant’s jail cell referencing mass shootings;

An image found on one of Defendant’s hard drives of a Polish passport that had been edited to bear Defendant’s face instead of the face of the original holder;

Images of Defendant’s current passport and a notation inside indicating that it is a replacement for a lost passport;

Audio from a May 29, 2020 jail call between Defendant and his mother, Kimberly Treisman, in which she suggests that Defendant should “jump bail”

In court, Theisman’s lawyer asked a testifying officer if he was aware that he had been diagnosed with Asperger syndrome at age twelve.

The officer says he asked Theisman about any mental health issues, to which he allegedly denied having any.

Treisman has not been charged with any crime related to his possession of the guns or other evidence the agents found.