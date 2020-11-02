Majority of ‘Karens’ say they’re voting for Biden over Trump

Supporters listen as Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden ends his speech at the Pittsburgh train station in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on September 30, 2020, during a train campaign tour. – Biden on Wednesday branded his presidential rival’s caustic debate performance as a “national embarrassment” for not addressing concerns of everyday Americans and failing to clearly denounce white supremacist groups. (Photo by ROBERTO SCHMIDT / AFP) (Photo by ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP via Getty Images)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Despite the image of a “Karen” being a conservative white woman demanding to speak to a manager, a new survey suggests “Karens” overwhelmingly say they’re voting for the Democratic candidate Joe Biden for President.

A survey conducted by the New York Times and Siena College polled over 17,000 likely voters in battleground states based on their first names. Of the top 10 most common names for women were “Nancy,” “Linda,” “Susan,” “Elizabeth” and “Karen.”

The survey found that Nancys favored Pres. Donald Trump’s re-election, with 57% saying the Republican incumbent will get their vote on Nov. 3.

Among the most popular men’s names are “Thomas,” “William,” “Michael,” and “James.”

“Richards” were among Trump’s biggest supporters, based on the poll. An overwhelming 64% say Trump will get their vote come Election Day.

Support for Biden and Trump was split evenly among “Christophers” and “Josephs,” with a 50/50 dead heat in their brackets.

The NYT/Siena College poll also found that “Donalds” prefer Donald Trump, with 68% of likely male voters saying he’d get their vote.

