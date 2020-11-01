Libertarian candidate for president Jo Jorgensen to hold campaign event in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Libertarian candidate for president Jo Jorgensen will be in Winston-Salem on Sunday, according to a statement released by her campaign.

She will host a campaign event be at the Old Nick Williams Co. Farm and Distillery from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Vice President Mike Pence will also make an appearance in NC on Sunday.

He will be in Boone to attend a worship service with Franklin Graham, according to a statement from the Office of the Vice President.

The full statement is provided below:

“On Sunday, November 1st, Vice President Mike Pence will travel to Boone, North Carolina. There, the Vice President will attend a Sunday worship service at Alliance Bible Fellowship with Rev. Franklin Graham. Later that day, the Vice President will return to Washington, D.C.”

