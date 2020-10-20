Kamala Harris to campaign in NC this week as early voting continues

Kamala Harris will be in Asheville and Charlotte this week as early voting continues in North Carolina, according to a statement from the Biden campaign.

The full statement is provided below:

“On Wednesday, October 21, Kamala Harris will travel to Asheville and Charlotte, North Carolina, to continue urging voters to cast their ballots early.

In the morning, Senator Harris will deliver remarks at an early vote launch mobilization event in Asheville, North Carolina.



In the evening, Senator Harris will travel to Charlotte, North Carolina to participate in a voter mobilization event to encourage North Carolinians to make their plan to vote early.”