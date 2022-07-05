GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – There’s so much talk about midterm elections this fall that residents of Greensboro may not realize that they are about to vote on their next mayor, their City Council and a bond referendum.

Election day is July 26, but early voting starts July 7 at six locations across the city, continuing until 3 p.m. on July 23. Hours vary slightly based on the voting site.

All races are nonpartisan and for 4-year terms, and the ballot is pretty simple:

Select a mayor from between incumbent Nancy Vaughan and current council member Justin Outling .

. Select three at-large representatives on the council from among incumbents Marikay Abuzuaiter, Hugh Holston and Yvonne Johnson and challengers Linda Furman, Katie Rossabi and Lisa Wilson.

Select a candidate in each district based on where you live: District 1, incumbent Sharon Hightower vs. Felton Foushee District 2, incumbent Goldie Wells v. Cecile “CC” Crawford District 4, incumbent Nancy Hoffmann v. Thurston H. Reeder District 5, incumbent Tammi Z. Thurm vs. Tony Wilkins

Vote on a bond referendum of $135 million that is broken down into five separate yes-or-note votes: $14 million for fire facilities; $30 million for housing; $70 million for parks and recreation; $6 million for police facilities; $15 million for transportation.

You may have noticed that residents of District 3 won’t have two candidates on the ballot. That’s because only Zack Matheny remains after Chip Roth, who was voters’ second choice in the primary on May 17, decided to withdraw and endorse Matheny, a former member of the council.

Most on the ballot earned their places in the primary, when about 76,236 ballots were cast – about 20.45% of registered voters – except in District 4, where Hoffmann and Reeder were the only candidates.

Why is the election now?

You may also be confused by this schedule. Typically Greensboro’s elections are staged in November during the odd-numbered year after a presidential election.

But the delayed counts from the 2020 U.S. census – which are required to set boundaries in the city’s five districts – caused by political maneuvering and then changes in the process because of the coronavirus pandemic, disrupted that schedule.

The city could’ve held elections last fall for its three at-large seats and mayor and delayed the district seats until this year, but the council voted to hold elections for all seats on the primary date and in July.

Because of this, the mayor and council now are serving extended terms, and those elected this month will serve abbreviated terms, with the election calendar returning to its proper rotation in November 2025.

Greensboro is one of six municipal elections – Charlotte is another – on the calendar for July 26, when some counties also will be having runoffs on their primary results. None of those are in the Piedmont Triad.

When and where you can vote

There will be daily voting except on July 9-10 at six locations.

Voting will be 8 a.m.-5 p.m. in the first-floor conference room at the Old Courthouse in downtown Greensboro.

Voting will be 8 a.m.-7:30 p.m. at five recreational centers: Barber Park, Craft Recreation Center, Griffin Recreation Center, Leonard Recreation Center and Lewis Recreation Center.

On July 23, you can vote during 8-3 at all six locations.

On July 26, your normal polling precinct will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Are you registered?

The state’s registration deadline has passed but the Guilford County Elections Office posts that individuals who are not registered in a county may do so at early voting sites under the same-day registration process. You can access more information by clicking on same-day registration information or the notice for same-day registrants.

Registered voters can request a mail-in/absentee ballot until July 19.

If you have questions about your registration status, you can find that information at the NC Board Of Elections site.

If you need further information, the city of Greensboro provides various points of contact and the Guilford County BOE site offers basic information.