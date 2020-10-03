Judge OK’s North Carolina plan to ease absentee voting rules

FILE – In this Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020 file photo, workers prepare absentee ballots for mailing at the Wake County Board of Elections in Raleigh, N.C. Black voters are among the least likely to vote by mail nationally, but there are early signs they are changing their behavior as the shadow of the coronavirus hangs over the presidential race. The evidence is clearest in North Carolina, the first state in the nation to send out mail ballots and where voting has been underway for almost three weeks. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome, File)

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina judge has decided to allow the state to move forward with a settlement reached last week to ease certain absentee ballot voting procedures.

Counties will have six more days to accept postmarked ballots.

Voters with missing witness information can correct the problem with an affidavit rather than having to fill out an entirely new ballot.

Republicans still have two federal cases in which it is challenging the easing of voting rules.

Wake County Superior Judge Bryan Collins said the settlement was reached lawfully and without collusion between elections board members and Attorney General Josh Stein.