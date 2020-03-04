Joe Biden wins Alabama Democratic primary

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Joe Biden has won Alabama's Democratic presidential primary. The state has 52 delegates at stake.

Black voters hold sway in the state's Democratic electorate, and Biden and Mike Bloomberg split the endorsements of the state's largest black political coalitions. The Alabama New South Coalition backed Biden, and the Alabama Democratic Conference supported Bloomberg.

Biden has also won Virginia and North Carolina, while Bernie Sanders has won the primary in his home state, Vermont. Voting is still underway elsewhere in the country, including California, the night’s biggest prize.