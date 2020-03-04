Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Joe Biden has won Massachusetts' Democratic presidential primary. The state has 91 delegates at stake.

Massachusetts was considered a must-win state for its home-state candidate, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, and election officials predicted high turnout.

Nearly 230,000 voters took advantage of early voting last week, the first time the state has allowed early voting in a presidential primary.

Biden has won Arkansas, Minnesota, Tennessee, Alabama, Oklahoma, North Carolina and Virginia. Bernie Sanders has won Utah, Vermont and Colorado.