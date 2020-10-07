Incorrect voter application information sent to North Carolinians

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — incorrect voter application information was sent to 11,000 North Carolinians by a third-party technology vendor called Civitech.

Boards of elections across the state have been getting calls about the mishap. People want to know how this will affect them.

“An outside organization was using data to send a mailer out to voters in pre-filled voter registration forms using some data that they acquired that was not from us,” said Charlie Collicutt, director of the Guilford County Board of Elections.

The forms had incorrect names, addresses and or birthdates.

FOX8 spoke to people in Guilford County to see whether discrepancies like these, so close to Election Day, impact how people will choose to vote.

“You always think about something getting lost in the mail,” said Asia Hill, who is voting on her college campus of NC A&T.

Hill understands voting in person is not an option for everyone, but she believes this incident could discourage some from voting by mail.

Collicut said it’s not something people should worry about.

“Even if somebody just signed this form, it would not be enough as it stands to register to vote,” he said. “If the correct voter got it, and then added that additional information, it would be fine.”

Voters like Derek Chouinard do not think this will change voters’ decisions on whether to vote in-person or by mail.

“On the absentee ballot request form, it specifically asks you to put the correct information down and if that information matches records, then you’re going to get the ballot. If not, I’m pretty sure Guilford County will send you more information on how to fix it,” he said.

While Chouinard admits this could deter some, he said it shouldn’t be a deciding factor on how they vote — it’s all about however people feel most comfortable.

Jeremy and Cindy McKinney agree. The couple understands with the volume of absentee ballots, online registration and more, mistakes will happen this election year.

“Errors happen, there could be discrepancies. A person could fill out the absentee ballots incorrectly or not have a witness sign. There are things that could go wrong,” Jeremy said. “If you do it early, I feel confident that our local government and our state government will make sure any problems are corrected.”

Collicutt is urging people to take their time when filling things out.

“All the forms you’re going to see along the way, fill them out completely and get them in timely,” Collicutt said.

If you received the incorrect voter application information, the state board is asking you to discard or disregard it. Board members said to make sure you’re diligent in looking over election-related mail — especially from third parties.