‘I can’t see a path where I can win’: Tom Steyer ends Democratic presidential bid

Billionaire activist Tom Steyer, who poured millions of dollars into his Democratic presidential campaign, is ending his bid after a third-place finish in the South Carolina primary.

Steyer announced Saturday night in Columbia that he was dropping out of the White House race. After spending nearly $24 million on television advertising in the state, he finished behind former Vice President Joe Biden and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders on Saturday. It was Steyer's best showing in the 2020 race but not enough to keep him in the contest.

"Honestly, I can't see a path where I can win the presidency," Steyer said.

Steyer rose to national prominence as a climate change activist and by investing heavily in a campaign to impeach President Donald Trump. His presidential campaign was heavily focused on South Carolina, where he sought to appeal to black voters by decrying yawning inequalities in American life that he said were caused by racism.

"Am I going to continue to work on every single one of these issues?" Steyer said in announcing his departure. "Yes, of course I am. I've never stopped."

With a net worth estimated by Forbes as $1.6 billion, Steyer was a presence in the Democratic contest well before he made his candidacy official in July 2019, blanketing the airwaves with $10 million in television ads advocating for Trump's impeachment.

Steyer's late entry caused him to miss the first few Democratic debates, but he began qualifying for the debates starting with the fourth one and made every stage but one from then on, appearing with his trademark red tartan tie. He earned fewer airtime minutes than others but made his mark particularly as it pertained to his top issue, climate change.

On the trail, Steyer focused much of his effort in South Carolina, home to the first Southern primary, as well as the first state to test a candidate's performance with a heavily black electorate.

His wife relocated to the state for the duration of his campaign, and he spent almost $24 million on TV advertising — more than all the other candidates combined — in his quest for his first top finish in four contests, targeting minority-owned media in particular with a half-million-dollar spend on black radio.

Before he walked off the stage at his rally Saturday night, Steyer told the crowd: "This has been a great experience, I have zero regrets. Meeting you and the rest of the American people is the highlight of my life."