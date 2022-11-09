GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Election Day 2022 in North Carolina, at last, has passed, and the results lack only the straggling mail-in votes and final certifications by county boards of election before they are enshrined in history.

Candidates and their supporters, though, are reflecting on what happened on Tuesday and what might happen next.

That starts with Ted Budd, the Republican from Advance who nosed out former judge Cheri Beasley to win six years in the United States Senate.

Incumbents swept most of the 14 seats in Congress, and Republicans missed by two seats in the House of having supermajorities in the NC General Assembly (the Senate achieved that 3/5ths margin).

On the North Carolina Supreme Court, Republicans won the two open seats and now control a 5-2 advantage for the first time. They also won all four races for the Court of Appeals.

For everyone on Tuesday night and earlier today, there were moments of gratitude, euphoria and simple reflection. We’ve captured many of them from emails and social media for your review.

Enjoy this walk-through post-election comments, some short and some long.

New Senator Ted Budd

Rep. Ted Budd, R-N.C. greets supporters with his family after winning his U.S. Senate race against Cheri Beasley at his election night watch party in Winston-Salem, N.C., Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

“Thank you to the people of North Carolina. Amy Kate and I are humbled and honored you have selected me to serve you as North Carolina’s next US Senator. Campaigning in all 100 counties across our state, I’ve seen first-hand folks suffering under Joe Biden’s economic policies that are crushing family budgets. Biden and his allies want more FROM you and I want more FOR you. With their votes today, the people of North Carolina have sent a clear signal that the Biden agenda is wrong for America. It’s time to start creating jobs again instead of destroying jobs and I’m ready to fight for that in the US Senate.” Statement released by the Ted Budd campaign. The campaign did not release a transcription of election night remarks.

North Carolina Republican Committee on Ted Budd

“Congratulations to Senator-elect Ted Budd and the rest of our North Carolina Republicans, whose wins tonight pave the way for balance in Washington. North Carolinians are tired of Biden and Democrats’ 40-year high inflation, rising gas prices, and weak-on-crime stances. Together these Republicans will work to get this country back on track.” – RNC spokesperson Taylor Mazock



Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate Cheri Beasley

Democratic Senate candidate Cheri Beasley speaks to supporters during an election night campaign event in Raleigh, N.C., early Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)

“Thank you for being here tonight – and joining me on this journey. “I want to start with some words of thanks. Thank you to everyone who helped get this campaign across the finish line. The volunteers who knocked on doors made phone calls, drove people to the polls. I’m grateful to so many who I met along the way. Deepest thanks to Team Beasley!! “Thank you to my husband, Curt, whose partnership made all of this possible and whose birthday we’re celebrating this evening! Happy Birthday, Curt!! Thank you to my sons, Matthew and Thomas, who inspire and teach me every day. I wouldn’t be standing here today without your support – and I love you all so much. “A few minutes ago, I called Senator-elect Budd and congratulated him. I offered him my support and encouraged him to stand in the tradition of our state to be an independent leader that puts North Carolina first. I hope he will. “I’m so proud of the race we have run. I’m proud that all along we stayed true to our mission – that this would be a race about the people, not politics. Even when others didn’t, we believed in North Carolina – and I do still. “This isn’t the outcome we wanted, but we have made history in North Carolina. Tonight, I’m thinking of all those before me who blazed their own trails so that I could reach the end of this one. “I’m thinking of my late mother, Lou Beasley, who showed me the importance of public service, of working for justice for all and for standing for what’s right. She was a great example. She knew the importance of staying the course and valuing the right to vote. My mother was granted the right to vote 57 years ago with the passage of the Voting Rights Act. 57 years later, the work to make voting truly accessible continues. “I’m thinking of my Grandaddy Clarence and my grandmother Mimi, Rebecca from Alabama, who married very young and searched for a better life for their family. With 76 cents in his pocket Granddaddy Clarence hopped a train to Nashville, TN with dreams of a better future in his heart. He worked on the railroad his whole life believing that for all his sacrifice, his children and grandchildren would have it better. My Grandaddy Clarence and Mimi believed firmly in the American Dream. Despite the challenges they faced and the injustices they weathered, my grandparents worked hard to build a better future for their children and grandchildren. “I am my grandparents’ American Dream. “Regardless of the result – I remain resolved to fight for our beloved state. “Because North Carolina is worth fighting for. Because our American Dreams are worth pursuing. “This election was never about the names on the ballot. It’s been about you, the people of this state, and your future. “After two decades as a judge, I ran for the U.S. Senate for a simple reason: I love this state. But I’ve seen how Washington has failed people here. “Over the last 19 months, I met North Carolinians in all 100 counties. You shared with me your struggles – from jobs that don’t pay the rent to medication that costs too much to loved ones who need healthcare but couldn’t afford it to small business owners who are the backbone of our economy and need leaders with a backbone to do what’s best for them. I’ve spoken with farmers who’re paying too much for fertilizer and for gas for farm equipment. I’ve heard from those who’ve been fearful of the threats to our democracy. And you shared with me your hopes – good schools for your children, regardless of your zip code, safe communities to live in, opportunities to prosper and thrive. I’ve seen time and again what I already knew – the people of our state are tough, resilient, and generous. “And I heard from so many of you who wanted Washington to set aside the special interests and corporate donors and instead focus on helping our families. Nurturing our communities. “While Washington focuses on pointing fingers, the people of North Carolina know we have to point forward. “Because I, like you, still believe in a future where our rights are protected and our freedoms fulfilled. “Where seniors can retire with dignity and prescription drugs don’t break the bank. “Where people can work one – not two, not three jobs – to support a family and you don’t have to go to college to get that job. “Where YOUR leaders work for YOU – not themselves, and not their corporate donors and special interest groups. “Where an American Dream is a possibility of tomorrow for all – not just a story of the past for some. leaving the fight because the issues that I ran on are too important and an election doesn’t determine my voice or my continued commitment to fight with you. “Progress in this country has never been promised. It takes time. And always in the face of injustice and adversity, we have continued to fight. By taking up the fight, we have made progress. “It is because of this that I stand before you – the first African American woman to be nominated to the U.S. Senate from North Carolina. The first African American woman to serve as Chief Justice. This fight has made my story possible. “And with unprecedented attacks on our rights and our democracy hanging in the balance, we simply cannot afford to give up the fight. “Thank you for your hard work and commitment these last two years. I am filled with gratitude and hope for having been in this fight alongside you, and for all that is to come. “Thank you and may God bless North Carolina.” “Cheri Beasley’s Election Night Remarks As Prepared” released by the Cheri Beasley campaign.

NC Democratic Party Chair Bobbie Richardson on Beasley

“Congratulations to Cheri Beasley on running a hard-fought campaign centered on the challenges facing North Carolinians. Her historic candidacy inspired millions of voters to use their voice in our democracy and we are eternally grateful that she had the courage to lend her own to this race.”

Rep. Kathy Manning (D-Greensboro) of the 6th Congressional District

Rep. Kathy Manning, D-N.C., center, accepts applause as author of the Right to Contraception Act, as she is recognized by, from left, Rep. Sara Jacobs, D-Calif., Rep. Angie Craig, D-Minn., and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., during an event with Democratic women House members ahead of the vote on the at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, July 20, 2022. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

“I’m proud to be re-elected to continue representing North Carolina’s Sixth Congressional District in Congress. I ran for office to fight for the issues that are impacting families across the Triad and throughout my first term, I’ve worked to lower costs, expand educational opportunities, make health care more affordable, and protect Social Security and reproductive rights. “Representing you is one of the greatest honors of my life. In my second term, I’ll continue to carry your stories with me and fight every day to make the Triad a great place to live, work, and raise a family.”

Richardson on Manning:

“Congresswoman Kathy Manning has spent the last 30 years bringing people together to solve problems in her community – she truly stands as a pillar of her community and a powerful leader for the people of North Carolina. We are proud that she has been re-elected to Congress and we know her win is well-deserved. Her career in service will continue as she continues to advocate for equal economic opportunity, good-paying jobs, accessible and affordable health care, and a quality education for all North Carolinians. We know that she will remain resolute in this fight for a better North Carolina and continue to provide the quality representation the people of the 6th District deserve.”

DCCC Chair Sean Patrick Maloney on Manning:

“North Carolinians sent Kathy Manning to Congress because they were sick and tired of politics as usual and wanted a champion to fight for them in Washington. That’s exactly what Kathy has done as she has delivered for North Carolina families by supporting small businesses, investing in infrastructure, and creating good-paying jobs across the district. The DCCC is proud to have played a role in helping to re-elect Kathy, and we extend a warm congratulations to her on her victory.”

Rep. Virginia Foxx (R-Banner Elk) of the 5th Congressional District

WASHINGTON, DC – MARCH 09: Rep. Virginia Foxx (R-NC) speaks at a press conference following a conference meeting at the U.S. Capitol on March 09, 2021 in Washington, DC. Members of the House leadership answered questions related to the potential passage of the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

“Voters across North Carolina’s 5th Congressional District today cast their ballots for steadfast, conservative solutions to address the pressing problems facing our nation today. They are tired of a slowing economy and runaway inflation, made worse by the Biden administration’s reckless big-government spending. I’m eager to get to work on reining in Washington’s spending problems, helping to get inflation under control, and bring much-needed relief to my constituents. “It’s time to bring common sense back to Washington. Americans spoke today and endorsed a different direction for our county. It’s past time to get inflation under control, to restore sanity in our schools, to address the growing immigration crisis at our borders, and end the Biden administration’s reckless experiments with socialism. “At the end of this tough election season, my constituents gave me the only endorsement that matters: their own. To continue representing the 5th district, where I have proudly lived my whole life, is the greatest honor of my life. My promise to them is simple. I will always listen to their concerns, fight for their rights, and make their voices heard in Washington. I’m fired up and ready to tackle the tough problems we will face. My constituents can count on me to always fight for them, to represent their interests, and to uphold our Constitution. “This victory would not have been possible without the support and aid of so many loyal, hard-working and generous people. I’m so grateful to the countless patriots who helped get our message of conservative solutions out to North Carolina voters. I would also like to thank my incredible family for its unwavering support of my public service; their love and guidance inspire me every day to work harder for the state and people I care so deeply for.”

Rep. Richard Hudson (R-Moore County) of the 9th Congressional District

Rep. Richard Hudson

“Renee and I appreciate the outpouring of support throughout this campaign, and I am honored for the opportunity to continue serving our community. I now look forward to following through on our ‘Commitment to America’ to work towards an economy that’s strong, a nation that’s safe, a future built on freedom, and a government that’s accountable. As Fort Bragg’s Congressman, I will also continue to work every day for our veterans, our troops and their families.”

Richardson on the victory by state Sen. Valerie Foushee (D-Durham) in the 4th Congressional District

Valerie Foushee of the 4th Congressional District

“For decades, Valerie Foushee has worked relentlessly in Orange County and in both chambers of the General Assembly, to ensure her community has equal access to social and economic resources that put them on the path to success and fought for the next generation of leaders to receive a quality, affordable education that will allow them to reach their highest potential. She is a committed public servant that truly puts fairness and justice at the forefront. We are proud to have her represent the people of NC-04 as she carries on Congressman Price’s legacy and forges a new path delivering for the people.”

NC Senate Leader Phil Berger (R-Eden)

North Carolina Senate leader Phil Berger, R-Rockingham, right, speaks about a budget agreement reached with House Speaker Tim Moore, R-Cleveland, center, at a Legislative Building news conference in Raleigh, N.C. on Tuesday, June 28, 2022 (AP Photo/Gary D. Robertson)

“Tonight the voters of North Carolina spoke loud and clear. They returned a Republican supermajority to the state Senate. I want to thank the voters for their trust and support over the past seven elections. “This election has been a barometer for where voters want their state and country to go. The Republican platform of low taxes, job creation, expanded parental choice, and quality education, is one that reflects the needs of all North Carolinians. Tonight’s results prove just that. “Our promise to the people of North Carolina is that the Senate Republican supermajority will continue to deliver on those priorities. “Congratulations to House Speaker Tim Moore and my colleagues in the House for their successes tonight. I look forward to working with them during the next biennium to accomplish our shared priorities. “I’m hopeful that Senate Democrats will respect the verdict of North Carolina’s voters evident in tonight’s results.”

DLCC President Jessica Post on the General Assembly

“Democrats just dashed the North Carolina GOP’s dreams of ramming through abortion bans and Don’t Say Gay bills. North Carolina voters have given Democrats a critical lever of power to protect Governor Roy Cooper’s veto, reproductive health care, our children’s education and LGBTQ+ youth from North Carolina’s gerrymandered GOP legislature.”

Richardson on the General Assembly

“Today, North Carolina voters have rejected the attempts of North Carolina Republicans to consolidate power and take our state backwards. North Carolinians see a stronger future for our state when Democrats have a seat at the decision-making table. Our democracy thrives when we work together to enact common-sense solutions that better the lives of all North Carolinians. North Carolina Democrats are committed to pursuing bipartisan solutions and advancing our policies to expand Medicaid, fully fund our public schools, and foster a stronger, more resilient economy.”

State House District 59 Rep. Jon Hardister (R-Whitsett)

Rep. Jon Hardister (R-Whitsett)

“Thank you to the voters for electing me to serve another term in the NC House. I am honored to have earned your confidence to continue serving as your Representative. “This victory was made possible by our incredible team of volunteers and the many hours of work that were put into the campaign trail. We ran a strong grassroots campaign, knocking on thousands of doors, making phone calls and greeting voters at the polls. I am thankful for each and every person who volunteered to help us get our message out. “Significant gratitude is also in order for my friends and family. Running a campaign is difficult. It involves many ups and downs, and I could not have sustained the rigor without your support. “Although NC House District 59 is rated as ‘Lean Democratic,’ we were able to secure a landslide victory with 56 percent of the vote. This is a 12-point victory for a Republican in a district that is rated as favorable for Democrats. We were able to do this by running a positive, well-disciplined campaign. Our success in this election reflects our desire to connect with voters across a broad spectrum. We do our best to communicate with all voters, regardless of party affiliation and show respect for those who have a different opinion. We have promoted a positive message of upward mobility and future prosperity for our citizens. “As a legislator, I will continue to focus on the core issues that are facing North Carolina. This includes economic development, job creation, combating inflation, improving student outcomes, enhancing public safety and promoting government efficiency. Getting results and solving problems will be my top priority. “Once again, thank you for the incredible showing of support. I will continue to do this job to the best of my ability.”

Democratic NC Supreme Court candidate Lucy Inman

Judge Lucy Inman

“I respect the voters’ decision in this race. Late last night, I called Judge Rich Dietz and congratulated him on his victory. As colleagues on the Court of Appeals, we maintained a good working relationship throughout the campaign, and I wish him the best when he begins his new role.

“I am grateful to North Carolina voters for the privilege of serving on the Court of Appeals for the past eight years. I also am proud of my campaign. We were able to reach voters with positive messages about the rule of law, the importance of fair and impartial decision-making, and the absolute necessity of keeping our Supreme Court free of partisan influence and political agendas. Judge Dietz has emphasized that he shares these same values. I encourage everyone to invest their trust and confidence in him to serve our state with integrity.”