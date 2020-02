WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Michael Bloomberg, Democratic presidential candidate, rallied in the Triad with two speaking events Thursday.

The candidate visited, first, Footnote Coffee & Cocktails in Winston-Salem, before heading over to Greensboro to speak at Cadillac Service Garage.

Bloomberg’s visit comes the same day that early voting begins in North Carolina.

