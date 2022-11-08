Guilford County Sheriff Danny Rogers

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Guilford County Sheriff Danny Rogers has managed to fend off an attempt by a former longtime deputy of the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office to take over the top job.

Incumbent Democrat Danny Rogers won 55.58% of the vote to Republican Phil Byrd’s 44.42% with 100% of precincts reporting. The results are incomplete and unofficial.

Rogers had won the job in 2018 in a huge upset, beating longtime Republican Sheriff BJ Barnes by about 10,000 votes. Rogers made significant changes when he took office.

The sheriff’s office has faced the same issues that have confronted many in law enforcement: higher rates for some crimes during and after the pandemic and a less trustful public in the wake of the murder of George Floyd by a police officer in Minneapolis and volatile other officer-involved shootings.

Guilford County for 2021 recorded a 5% decrease in overall crime from 2020, with 58 fewer recorded crimes, based on figures collected by the State Bureau of Investigation. Violent crimes – murder, rape, robbery and aggravated assault – were down by 12 (or 5.5%), although the murder count remained flat at 5. This does not include crimes within Guilford County that were investigated by city police departments or by the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Phil Byrd, candidate for Guilford County sheriff

“The main key issues facing the sheriff’s office are staffing and salaries,” Rogers said in a WGHP questionnaire. “The salaries have been recently increased due to several pay studies that were conducted. Another key issue is retirement insurance that will benefit retirees without their having to pay extensive insurance premiums.”

Byrd, a 30-year veteran who rose through the ranks to the level of captain, has said he thinks the department needs new leadership, but voters proved Tuesday that they disagree.

Byrd emerged from a 6-person field of experienced candidates in the May primary, getting about 43% of the votes, and Rogers won 58% of the votes to shove aside two Democratic challengers.

Other sheriff’s winners

Alamance County: Incumbent Terry Johnson (R-Snow Camp).

Alleghany County: Bryan Maines (D-Sparta).

Caswell County: Tony Durden (D-Pelham) was unopposed.

Davidson County: Richie Simmons (R-Thomasville) was unopposed.

Davie County: J.D. Hartman (R-Mocksville) was unopposed.

Forsyth County: Bobby F. Kimbrough Jr. (D-Clemmons).

Montgomery County: Pete Heron (R-Troy) was unopposed.

Randolph County: Greg Seabolt (R-Denton).

Rockingham County: Incumbent Sam Page (R-Eden).

Stokes County: Joey Lemons (R-Walnut Cove) was unopposed.

Surry County: Steve Hiatt (R-Mount Airy) was unopposed.

Wilkes County: Chris Shew (R-Wilkesboro) was unopposed.

Yadkin County: Nick Smitherman (R-East Bend) was unopposed.

For full results, visit the elections results page.