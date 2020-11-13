Guilford County Board of Elections officials hold absentee ballot count

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Guilford County Board of Elections spent hours counting approximately 2,000 mail-in votes Thursday, the final day absentee ballots can be accepted in North Carolina.

Ten observers attended the meeting, watching as the board voted to approve or disapprove ballots.

Board of Elections Director Charlie Collicutt said the meeting puts staff members in the final stretch of the election.

“We’ve got the Board of Elections, they’ll approve these ballots that have been sealed up to count, we have a team that was physically opening the envelopes and separated the ballot from the envelopes and then a team taking those ballots and running them through the tabulator,” he said.

Collicutt said the extended Nov. 12 deadline didn’t add many votes to be counted.

“It wasn’t a huge number, right now we have 10, it’s not 5 p.m. yet, but from 5 p.m. Friday to right now it’s 10 ballots,” he said.

The stack included 77 ballots found during a court-ordered sweep of Greensboro USPS facilities last week.

Collicutt showed observers why some ballots were flagged by tabulators and answered questions during the count.

“I just want to make sure they understand what’s going on, when it’s done you may not like the results but I want you to have the confidence that at least we were doing it in an open transparent way,” Collicutt said.

Observer Katelin Kaiser with Democracy NC and the Southern Coalition for Social Justice said Thursday was her first time attending a board meeting.

“Not necessarily trying to look for particular anything, just being here and seeing it all happen,” she said.

Several hours into the meeting, Kaiser said it was important to see the election through.

“We need to make sure that those votes are counted and for me, I’ll wait for however long to make sure that happens,” she said.

The board will continue the process of pulling voter data and performing audits. Canvassing will be conducted at a meeting Friday at 11 a.m.