Greensboro native Mark Robinson talks becoming NC’s next lieutenant governor

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro native will become North Carolina’s first Black lieutenant governor.

Mark Robinson defeated democratic challenger Yvonne Lewis Holley in a historic race Tuesday night.

The political newcomer will now be the second-highest elected official in the state.

“The way I’m feeling is the old cliche, you know, like walking on cloud nine. It hadn’t hit me yet,” Robinson said.

He says as a person who loves history it means a lot to him, but people are quick to qualify him as the first Black person. Robinson hopes he can serve as a role model for all people.

“To come from a poverty-stricken background with all the strikes against me and succeed at this level I think should give every American, no matter what the color, no matter what the gender, hope that they too can succeed in this great place,” Robinson said.

Robinson’s campaign focused on championing the pro-life movement, fighting for workers and job security, defending school choice and protecting the Second Amendment.

In 2018, he received national attention after an impassioned speech in support of the Second Amendment at a Greensboro City Council meeting.

“In the capacity of being an elected official I have to leave my opinion outside the door. I will never lay down my principles, what I believe in, but my opinions need to be left at the door,” Robinson said.

Robinson says he will work to create an open dialogue with all his constituents and is grateful to have the opportunity to serve.

“It’s not my opinion that should run this state or should run this office. It’s the will of the people that should run the office and what they want done and what they need done and what they need from me,” Robinson said.

FOX8 asked Robinson about his relationship with Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper. He said he hopes they can find some common ground and do what’s right for the people of North Carolina.