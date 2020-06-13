Gov. Cooper signs bill addressing fall election under COVID-19

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Gov. Roy Cooper has signed into law legislation providing money to help run North Carolina elections safely and securely during the COVID-19 pandemic and making it easier to cast mail-in absentee ballots this fall.

The governor signed the bill on Friday, the day after the House and Senate gave final legislative approval to the bipartisan measure.

The law is designed to prepare for a spike in demand for absentee ballots from people at higher risk of developing complications from the new coronavirus.

There’s also money for equipment and security upgrades as well as personal protective equipment at in-person voting sites.