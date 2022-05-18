GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Newcomer Sherrie Young, a nurse from Greensboro, swept past businessman Eddie Aday of Gibsonville and won the Democratic nomination for state House District 59.

Democratic nominee Sherrie Young in House District 59. (CANDIDATE PHOTO)

Young took 74.5% of the roughly 6,000 votes cast and will face incumbent Republican Jon Hardister (R-Whitsett) in a race that some think could be closer than some of Hardister’s past races.

Hardister, who was first elected in 2010 and who serves as the House majority whip won in 2020 with 52.3% of the vote.

Young said she decided to enter the race “to make a difference in my community tremendously. Being a voice for the people is the most important structure in areas of environmental awareness, fair regulations and over taxation.”

She is one of several candidates for the General Assembly who moved on Tuesday night:

Senate District 47: Incumbent Ralph Hise of Spruce Pine beat Deanna Ballard of Blowing Rock, another current member of the Senate, by 336 votes, getting 50.7%.

Senate District 23: Democrat Craig Meyer of Chapel Hill (82.4%), and Republican Landon Woods of Yanceyville (58.2%) advance to November.

Senate District 30: Incumbent Republican Steve Jarvis of Lexington (65.7%) beat Eddie Gallimore of Thomasville.

Senate District 36: Eddie Settle of Elkin (37.3%) won the Republican primary over Shirley Randleman of Wilkesboro (31.9%), Lee Zachary of Yadkinville (17.5%) and Vann Tate of Mount Airy (13.3%).

House District 65: Incumbent Reece Pyrtle (R-Stoneville) (79.9%) will face Democrat Jay Donecker of Reidsville (69.3%) in November.

House District 55: Walter Petty (64.3%) defeated Craig Kinsey in the Republican primary.

House District 70: Brian Biggs (52.3%) defeated incumbent Pat. B. Hurley in the Republican primary.

House District 71: Kanika Brown (47.8%) of Winston-Salem won the Democratic primary over Frederick N. Terry (38.3%) and David Moore (13.9%), both of Winston-Salem.

House District 74: Carla Catalan Day of Winston-Salem (68.6%) beat Sean Lew of Clemmons in the Democratic primary.

House District 91: Incumbent Republican Kyle Hall of King (83%) beat James Douglas of Rural Hall (10.5%) and Steven L. James of King (6.6%).

House District 78: Neal Jackson of Robbins (67.2%) defeated David Ashley of Climax (17.4%) and Cory Bortee of Asheboro (15.5%) in the Republican primary.

House District 63: Republican Stephen Ross of Burlington ( 49.8% ) beat Ed Priola, (46.3%) and Peter Boykin (3.9%).

House District 50: Renee Price of Hillsborough (72%) beat Matt Hughes of Hillsborough in the Democratic primary.

House District 90: Republican Sarah Stevens of Mount Airy (72.4%) beat Benjamin Romans of Roaring River.

State courts races

Partisan control of the state Supreme Court and, ostensibly, the Court of Appeals will be on the ballot this fall. The Democrats have a 4-3 edge on the Supreme Court, but Democrat Robin Hudson of Greensboro is retiring in Seat 3. Republicans control the Court of Appeals. Court terms are 8 years and rotate for re-election.

There is no primary in Seat 3, but Trey Allen of Hillsborough (55.4%) beat April C. Wood of Lexington (36.3%), a member of the Court of Appeals, and newcomer Victoria E. Prince of Greensboro (8.3%) in the Republican primary for Seat 5. Allen will face incumbent Democratic Associate Justice Sam J. Ervin IV of Morganton.

In the Court of Appeals GOP primary:

Seat 9: Donna Stroud of Garner (59.3%) beat Beth Freshwater Smith of Wilson.

Donna Stroud of Garner (59.3%) beat Beth Freshwater Smith of Wilson. Seat 11: Michael Stading of Charlotte (70.8%) beat Charlton L. Allen of Mooresville.

Other local races

Alamance County

Commissioners (2 open seats): Craig Turner (R) and Steve Carter (R) advanced.

Alleghany County

District Court Judge District 23, Seat 3: Republican Laura Byrd Luffman of North Wilkesboro beat Jonathan Jordan.

Commissioners (3 seats): Timmy Evans of Ennice, Greg Walker of Glade Valley and Bobby Irwin (an incumbent) advanced among Republicans.

Caswell County

Superior Court District 17A, Seat 2: Republicans Stan Allen of Mayodan defeated Jewel Ann Farlow of Reidsville will face off.

Commissioners: Republican Frank Rose of Yanceyville won in District 1. Republican Tim Yarbrough won in District 5.

Board of Education: Joel Lillard of Yanceyville won in District 2.

Davidson County

District Court Judge District 22B, Seat 5: Jon Welborn of Advance beat Eric J. Farr of Mocksville and Cindy Ellis of Advance in the Republican primary

Commissioners (4 seats): Chris Elliott of Lexington, Matt Mizell of Winston-Salem, Steve Shell of Lexington and Karen Watford of Thomasville advanced.

Register of Deeds: Incumbent Republican Michael E. Horne of Lexington (60.3%) beat Roger Younts of Lexington.

Board of Education: Angela Knotts McDuffie beat Fay Craven Boger of Lexington in Ward 5.

Lexington Mayor: Jason Hayes (39.4%) beat John Clowney (27.6%), Rosa Terry (16.6%) and Donald Holt Sr. (15.9%).

Lexington City Council: Keith Curry (57.9%) beat Esther Adams-Neely and Vivian Royal are candidates in Ward 1, Jim Myers (71.7%) beat JJ Jones in Ward 2, Matt Welborn (66.1%) beat Brent Wall in Ward 3 and John R. Burke (53.9%) beat Julia Dunn in Ward 4.

Davie County

District Court Judge District 22B, Seat 5: Jon Welborn of Advance beat Eric J. Farr of Mocksville and Cindy Ellis of Advance in the Republican primary.

Commissioners (2 seats): Brent Shoafg (36.7%) and Benita Finney (25.4%) beat James Blakely of Advance and Charles Odell Williams and Brent Duane Vestal of Mocksville.

Board of Education (3 seats): Marie Helms (25.4%), Joe Caudle (22.4%) and Con Shelton (18.3%) lead Timothy L. Brinkley and Jay Weaver of Advance among Republicans.

Clerk of Superior Court: Jason Lawrence of Mocksville (34.2%) beat Andrew C. Brock (29%) Sonya Spry and Dan Robertson in the Republican primary.

Forsyth County

Board of Commissioners (2 seats): Democrat Tonya D. McDaniel (27.4%), Shai Woodbury (23.8%), Fleimin A. El-Amin (23.2%), Phil carter (16%) and Gardenia Henley (9.7%) advanced among Democrats in District A.

Forsyth County Board of Education:

At-large (3 seats): Deanna Kaplan (29.2%), Richard Watts (28%), Sabrina Coone-Godfrey (23.8%) and Kimberly Stone (19%) advanced among Democrats. Sarah Absher (20%), Michael Hardman (19.7%), Allen Daniel (15.2%), Robert Nunzio Caprizzi (14.6%), Carolyn Albright (13.2%), Tabitha Hackett (10.9%) and Millie Williams (6.6%) competed among Republicans.

Deanna Kaplan (29.2%), Richard Watts (28%), Sabrina Coone-Godfrey (23.8%) and Kimberly Stone (19%) advanced among Democrats. Sarah Absher (20%), Michael Hardman (19.7%), Allen Daniel (15.2%), Robert Nunzio Caprizzi (14.6%), Carolyn Albright (13.2%), Tabitha Hackett (10.9%) and Millie Williams (6.6%) competed among Republicans. District 1 (vote for 2): Democrats Trevonia “BG” Brown-Gaither (26.2%), Alex B. Bohannon (25.9%), Chenita Barber Johnson (24.2%), Tasha M. Shore (12.4%) and Richie “Lightbulb” Johnson Jr. (11.4%) lead among Democrats.

Democrats Trevonia “BG” Brown-Gaither (26.2%), Alex B. Bohannon (25.9%), Chenita Barber Johnson (24.2%), Tasha M. Shore (12.4%) and Richie “Lightbulb” Johnson Jr. (11.4%) lead among Democrats. District 2 (vote for 4): Robert Barr (14.3%), Stanley M. Elrod (14.1%), Leah H. Crowley (12.1%), Steve Wood (11.6%), Lida Calvert Hayes (10.5%), Holly W. Pegram (9%), Jimmy Boyd (7.5%), Jason Lucero (7.2%) and Yvonne Williams (4%) finished in the Republican primary.

Clerk of Superior Court: Denise Hines (56.7%) beat Tina Flowers (36.4%) and John Snow (6.9%) in the Democratic primary

Guilford County

District Attorney 24: Democratic incumbent Avery Michelle Crump of Greensboro (66.1%) beat Brenton J. Boyce of Greensboro.

Board of Commissioners:

At-large: Democrat Kay Cashion (53.3%) beat Greg Drumwright, and Republican Jerry Branson (69.7%) beat Alvin Robinson.

Democrat Kay Cashion (53.3%) beat Greg Drumwright, and Republican Jerry Branson (69.7%) beat Alvin Robinson. District 2: Incumbent Republican Alan Perdue (56.1%) beat Steve Arnold.

Incumbent Republican Alan Perdue (56.1%) beat Steve Arnold. District 3: Pat Tillman (42.3%) beat George McClellan (33.9%) and Dan Suter (24.9%) in the Republican primary.

Pat Tillman (42.3%) beat George McClellan (33.9%) and Dan Suter (24.9%) in the Republican primary. District 7: Incumbent Frankie T. Jones Jr. (59.8%) beat Lisa McMillan (25.3%) and Anthony Izzard (14.9%) in the Democratic primary. Kenny Abbe (56%) beat Karen Coble Albright in the Republican primary.

Clerk of Superior Court: Incumbent Democrat Lisa Y. Johnson-Tonkins (73.3%) beat Lu-Ann Wilkinson.

Montgomery County

Board of Commissioners (vote for 2): Steven Hair (42,1%) beat Joh Shaw (40.6%)and Bill Braley (17.3%) in the Republican primary for at-large seats.

Randolph County

Superior Court Judge District 19B, Seat 2: Taylor Browne (52.6%) beat Chris Parrish in the Republican primary.

Board of Commissioners:

District 3: David L. Allen (51.4%) defeated Todd Daniel in the Republican primary.

David L. Allen (51.4%) defeated Todd Daniel in the Republican primary. District 4: Hope Haywood (55.5%) defeated Craig Frazier in the Republican primary.

Clerk of Superior Court: Pam Hill (77.1%) defeated Anthony Julian in the Republican primary.

Rockingham County

Superior Court District 17A, Seat 2: Republican Stan Allen of Mayodan defeated Jewel Ann Farlow of Reidsville.

Rockingham County Board of Commissioners: Republicans Charlie Hall and Houston Barrow advanced for an open seat, and Don Powell was retained to complete an unexpired term.

Rockingham County Board of Education: Republicans Philip Butler of Summerfield, Kimberly Walker McDaniel of Reidsville and Paula Harvell Rakestraw of Madison advanced.

Stokes County

District Court Judge District 17B Seat 1: Republican Gretchen Hollar Kirkman (68.5%) beat Mark Miller of Elkin.

Board of Commissioners (vote for 3): Keith Wood (17.7%), Rick Morris (16.5%), brad Chandler (16.1%) Wayne Barneycastle (14.2%), Andy Nicelston (13.8%) Jake Oakley (11.5%), Mike Fulp (7.8%) and Harold Collins (2.3%) competed in the Republican primary.

Clerk of Superior Court: Brad Lankford (57.8%) beat Clarence “Will” Carter III in the Republican primary.

Surry County

District Court Judge District 17B Seat 1: Republican Gretchen Hollar Kirkman (72%) beat Mark Miller.

Surry County Board of Commissioners:

Central District: Mark Marion (65/.7%) beat Landon Tolbert in the Republican primary.

Mark Marion (65/.7%) beat Landon Tolbert in the Republican primary. Mount Airy District: Bill Goins (57.7%) beat Steven R. Odum (23.6%) and Walter D. Harris (18.8%) in the Republican primary.

Bill Goins (57.7%) beat Steven R. Odum (23.6%) and Walter D. Harris (18.8%) in the Republican primary. South District: Eddie Harris (82.2%) beat Tessa Saeli in the Republican primary.

Clerk of Superior Court: Incumbent Republican L. Neil Brendle (43.6%) beat Teresa O’Dell (30.8%) and Melissa Marion Welch (25.6%).

Surry County Board of Education:

District 3: Kent Whitaker (50.8%) beat Jessica George in the Republican primary.

Kent Whitaker (50.8%) beat Jessica George in the Republican primary. District 4: T.J. Bledsoe (42.4%) beat Donna McLamb (30.9%) and Jimmy Yokeley (26.7%) in the Republican primary.

Elkin City School Board City District (vote for 2): Johnny M. Blevins (37.7%), Republicans Earl M. Blackburn (29.7%), Patty Crosswhite (23%) and Denny Lazar (9.6%) finished among Republicans.

Mount Airy Mayor: Interim Mayor Ron Niland (45.1%) defeated Jon Cawley (38.7%) and Teresa Lewis (16.2%).

Mount Airy Board of Commissioners:

North Ward: Chad Hutchens (31%) beat John Pritchard (27.9%), Teresa Davis Leiva (23.9%) and Joanna Refvem (17.2%).

Chad Hutchens (31%) beat John Pritchard (27.9%), Teresa Davis Leiva (23.9%) and Joanna Refvem (17.2%). South Ward: Phillip Thacker (51.4%) beat Gene Clark (26.9%) and Joe Zalescik (21.7%).

Phillip Thacker (51.4%) beat Gene Clark (26.9%) and Joe Zalescik (21.7%). At-large (unexpired term): Deborah Cochran (42.3%) defeated Steve Yokeley (29.5%) and Tonda Phillips (26.2%). at-large term.

Wilkes County

District Court Judge District 23 Seat 3: Laura Byrd Luffman (75.2%) beat Jonathan Jordan in the Republican primary.

Wilkes County Board of Commissioners (vote for 2): Stoney S. Greene (20.5%), Bill Sexton (15.8%) Lori Higgins Call (12.6%), Barry Bush (12.5%), Ralph Charlie Broyhill (12.5%), J. Rodney Caudill (10.6%), Gary D. Blevins (10.3%), Randy D. Queen (2.8%) and Tonya Nichols Felts (2.5%) finished among Republicans.

Clerk of Superior Court: Republican Regina Combs Billings (66.9%) beat Teresa Byers Stone.

Wilkes County Board of Education (vote for 2): Rudy Holbrook (29.5%), Jammie Y. Jolly (25.3%), Sharron Nichols Huffman (23.6%), Tammy Stanley (12%), Teresa B. Ray (6.6%) and Susan Marie Rochette (2.7%) advanced.

Yadkin County

District Judge District 23 Seat 3: Laura Byrd Luffman (75.2%) beat Jonathan Jordan in the Republican primary.

Yadkin County Board of Commissioners (vote for 3): Frank Zachary (24.8%), Kevin Austin (23.9%), Cliff Collins (22.9%), Stoney S. Greene (20.5%), Gilbert Hemric (17.5%) and Rodney Gordon (11%) finished in the Republican primary.

Yadkin County Board of Education (vote for 3): Tim Parks (32.5%), Tim Weatherman (29.3%), Sam Crews (24.9%), and Barry M. Cole (12.5%) finished.

You can find all results of all elections at the North Carolina Board of Elections database.