Galey defeats Wooten to win North Carolina State Senate district 24 seat

Amy Galey (R) has defeated JD Wooten (D) to win the North Carolina State Senate district 24 seat, according to an Associated Press race call.

Galey knows pretty much every corner of Alamance County.

“I’ve belonged to this community and I’m part of this community,” she told FOX8’s Bob Buckley in an interview prior to the election. “I went to Western High School, my children went to Mosby Elementary.”

She is an attorney who, along with her husband, has raised three children in the area which is part of why education has long been of great interest to her.

“I think the idea that Republicans are less interested in public education really is a misperception,” Galey said.

Galey has had a series of positions in her community, culminating with her time on the Alamance County Board of Commissioners, which she has chaired since 2017.

She talks a lot about improving education and raising teacher pay – something Senate Majority Leader Phil Berger often says he’s done over the last 10 years. Galey says there was so much to do after the 2008 recession that even the improvements of the last 10 years may not be enough.

“We can always do better. We can always do more, reflect on our experiences and improve,” she says.

It has been tough campaigning in the middle of a pandemic and Galey believes Gov. Roy Cooper’s one-size-fits-all shutdowns were a mistake.

“I think that local governments should have had more input into the decision making,” she says. “Not that Alamance or Guilford counties should have been exempted from restrictions, I look at it more from a point-of-view that Avery County, Ashe County, Dare County had really little impact for quite a long time.”

Latest headlines from FOX8