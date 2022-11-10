GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – The election totals won’t be final for a couple of weeks. Late-arriving mail ballots can be counted until 5 p.m. Monday, and then local county and state election boards must certify all the results.

But you don’t need a computer or calculator to realize that this was a huge election to establish Republican control of – well – everything.

Almost every contested partisan election in the Piedmont Triad that wasn’t conducted in urban centers of Guilford or Forsyth Counties was won by a Republican.

That means every judge, court official, sheriff, county commissioner or board of education seat. If it was a partisan election, the Republican won. It was almost total dominance.

Rep. Ted Budd, R-N.C., greets supporters after winning his U.S. Senate race against Cheri Beasley at his election night watch party in Winston-Salem, N.C., Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

You saw the headlines about Republican Ted Budd’s winning the race for the U.S. Senate. You know that North Carolina’s 14 seats in Congress were evenly split between the two parties, although the GOP maintained control of every district it had controlled before new electoral maps were put in place because of the census-added district.

You probably have heard that Republicans now have full control of the state Supreme Court (5-2 margin) and added four more seats in the 15 on the state Court of Appeals, knocking off one incumbent Democrat.

You know that Republicans took a supermajority of seats in the state Senate and are only one short of a supermajority in the state House.

That also held in the Piedmont Triad, where seven of 11 Senate seats and 17 or 25 House seats are filled by the GOP. Outside of the sprawls of Greensboro and Winston-Salem, only Senate District 23 winner Graig Meyer of Chapel Hill, House District 50 Rep. Renee Price of Hillsborough and House District 54 Rep. Robert Rieves of Goldston are Democrats. And those three are arguably more a part of the Triangle (Orange and Chatham counties).

Still, therein lies a trend: Of all other candidates across the Triad elected on Tuesday, only five outside of Guilford and Forsyth Counties were Democrats. That means that almost all jobs that are pathways to higher positions (especially judges) are controlled by Republicans.

All of that could lead to more conservative approaches not only to taxes and budget issues but also to social issues such as abortion rights and the next maps that decide voting districts.

The outliers were one district judge from Alamance, Brad Allen, Sheriffs Brain Maines in Alleghany and Tony Durden in Caswell, Clerk of Courts John I. Satterfield in Caswell and Mount Airy School Board member Tim Matthews. All but Maines were unopposed.

You can check out the list of winners below from every race in the Triad, or if you want full percentages for every candidate, you can visit the state’s Election Dashboard to find those searchable results. You also can search to see which national and state candidates did best in which counties.

After each county canvasses its results, the state BOE will meet at 11 a.m. on Nov. 29 to certify all results.

Local ordinances pass

There were two local-preference issues on the ballot Tuesday, and they didn’t generate much attention.

In Forsyth and Stokes counties, two small cities – King and Rural Hall – voted to sell mixed drinks, and King also approved having an ABC store.

All were approved with more than 60% of the vote.

Provisional ballots

There were about 3,745,547 ballots received statewide, which is a turnout rate of about 50.53% of registered voters. That’s down from 53% in 2018 but better than 46% in 2014.

Some of those ballots were provisional, and the NC Board of Election on Thursday, in accordance with state law, released by county the number and method of receipt for any provisional ballots distributed during the election process.

Provisional ballots are used when a voter’s name doesn’t appear on the poll book because of an address change or myriad other reasons. There is a voter-signed form that a county board reviews before accepting and certifying those ballots.

Across the Triad, some 3,991 provisional ballots were received on Election Day (1,260 in Forsyth County alone), and another 130 during early in-person voting. None were by mail.

If during a meeting the county board of elections finds some partial eligibility (which again could be based on an address), the eligible votes are counted, the BOE said in a release, and added during its final canvass (or certification), which will occur on Nov. 18.

An election worker removes tabulated ballots from the machine inside the Maricopa County Recorders Office, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)

Triad-wide elections results

U.S. Senate

Ted Budd (R-Advance)

Triad Congressional districts

4th District (Alamance, along with Orange, Durham, Granville and a speck of Person counties): Valerie Foushee (D-Hillsborough)

(D-Hillsborough) 5th District (Stokes, Surry, Davie, Yadkin, Wilkes, Alleghany and most of Forsyth counties et al): Incumbent Virginia Foxx (R-Banner Elk)

Incumbent (R-Banner Elk) 6th District (Guilford, Rockingham and most of Caswell and some of Forsyth counties): Incumbent Kathy Manning (D-Greensboro)

Incumbent (D-Greensboro) 8th District (Davidson, Montgomery counties et al): Dan Bishop (R-Charlotte)

(R-Charlotte) 9th District (Randolph County et al): Richard Hudson (R-Moore County)

Non-Triad Congressional districts

1st District: Don Davis (D-Snow Hill)

Don Davis (D-Snow Hill) 2nd District: Incumbent Deborah Ross (D-Raleigh)

Incumbent Deborah Ross (D-Raleigh) 3rd District: Incumbent Greg Murphy (R-Greenville)

Incumbent Greg Murphy (R-Greenville) 7th District: Incumbent David Rouzer (R-Wilmington)

Incumbent David Rouzer (R-Wilmington) 10th District: Incumbent Patrick McHenry (R-Statesville)

Incumbent Patrick McHenry (R-Statesville) 11th District: Chuck Edwards (R-Flat Rock).

Chuck Edwards (R-Flat Rock). 12th District: Incumbent Alma Adams (D-Charlotte)

Incumbent Alma Adams (D-Charlotte) 13th District: Wiley Nickel (D-Cary)

Wiley Nickel (D-Cary) 14th District: Jeff Jackson (D-Charlotte)

Supreme Court

Associate Justices Seat 03: Richard Dietz (R-Raleigh)

Richard Dietz (R-Raleigh) Associate Justice Seat 05: Trey Allen (R-Hillsborough)

Court of Appeals

Seat 8: Julee Tate Flood (R-Holly Springs)

Julee Tate Flood (R-Holly Springs) Seat 9: Donna Stroud (R-Garner)

Donna Stroud (R-Garner) Seat 10: John M. Tyson (R- Fayetteville)

John M. Tyson (R- Fayetteville) Seat 11: Michael Stading (R-Charlotte)

Triad state Senate districts

District 23: Graig Meyer (D-Chapel Hill)

Graig Meyer (D-Chapel Hill) District 25: Incumbent Amy Scott Galey (R-Burlington)

Incumbent Amy Scott Galey (R-Burlington) District 26: Incumbent Phil Berger (R-Eden)

Incumbent Phil Berger (R-Eden) District 27: Incumbent Michael Garrett (D-Greensboro)

Incumbent Michael Garrett (D-Greensboro) District 28: Incumbent Gladys Robinson (D-Greensboro)

Incumbent Gladys Robinson (D-Greensboro) District 29: Incumbent David Craven (R-Asheboro)

Incumbent David Craven (R-Asheboro) District 30: Incumbent Steve Jarvis (R-Lexington)

Incumbent Steve Jarvis (R-Lexington) District 31: Incumbent Joyce Krawiec (R-Kernersville)

Incumbent Joyce Krawiec (R-Kernersville) District 32: Incumbent Paul Lowe Jr. (D-Winston-Salem)

Incumbent Paul Lowe Jr. (D-Winston-Salem) District 36: Eddie Settle (R-Elkin)

Eddie Settle (R-Elkin) District 37: Incumbent Ralph Hise (R-Spruce Pine)

Triad state House districts

District 50: Renee Price (D-Hillsborough)

Renee Price (D-Hillsborough) District 54: Incumbent Robert T. Reives (D-Goldston)

Incumbent Robert T. Reives (D-Goldston) District 57: Incumbent Ashton Clemmons (D-Greensboro)

Incumbent Ashton Clemmons (D-Greensboro) District 58: Incumbent Amos Quick (D-Greensboro)

Incumbent Amos Quick (D-Greensboro) District 59: Incumbent Jon Hardister (R-Whitsett)

Incumbent Jon Hardister (R-Whitsett) District 60: Incumbent Cecil Brockman (D-High Point)

Incumbent Cecil Brockman (D-High Point) District 61: Incumbent Pricey Harrison (D-Greensboro)

Incumbent Pricey Harrison (D-Greensboro) District 62: Incumbent Rep. John Faircloth (R-High Point)

Incumbent Rep. John Faircloth (R-High Point) District 63: Stephen Ross (R-Burlington).

Stephen Ross (R-Burlington). District 64: Dennis Riddell (R-Snow Camp)

Dennis Riddell (R-Snow Camp) District 65: Incumbent Reece Pyrtle (R-Stoneville)

Incumbent Reece Pyrtle (R-Stoneville) District 67: Wayne Sasser (R-Albermarle)

Wayne Sasser (R-Albermarle) District 70: Brian Biggs (R-Trinity)

Brian Biggs (R-Trinity) District 71: Kanika Brown (D-Winston-Salem)

Kanika Brown (D-Winston-Salem) District 72: Incumbent Amber M. Baker (D-Winston-Salem)

Incumbent Amber M. Baker (D-Winston-Salem) District 74: Incumbent Jeff Zenger (R-Lewisville)

Incumbent Jeff Zenger (R-Lewisville) District 75: Incumbent Donny Lambeth (R-Winston-Salem)

Incumbent Donny Lambeth (R-Winston-Salem) District 77: Incumbent Julia C. Howard (R-Mocksville)

Incumbent Julia C. Howard (R-Mocksville) District 78: Neal Jackson (R-Robbins)

Neal Jackson (R-Robbins) District 80: Incumbent Sam Watford (R-Thomasville)

Incumbent Sam Watford (R-Thomasville) District 81: Incumbent Larry Potts (R-Lexington)

Incumbent Larry Potts (R-Lexington) District 90: Sarah Stevens (R-Mount Airy)

Sarah Stevens (R-Mount Airy) District 91: Incumbent Kyle Hall (R-King)

Incumbent Kyle Hall (R-King) District 93: Incumbent Ray Pickett (R-Blowing Rock)

Incumbent Ray Pickett (R-Blowing Rock) District 94: Incumbent Jeffrey Elmore (R-North Wilkesboro)

Triad county races

Alamance County

District Court Judge District 15A, Seat 1: Brad Allen (D-Burlington)

District Attorney 17: Sean Boone (R-Graham)

Board of Commissioners (2 open seats): Steve Carter (R-Burlington), Craig Turner (R-Burlington)

District Court 15A: Brad Allen of Burlington

Clerk of Superior Court: Meredith Tuck Edwards (R-Graham)

Sheriff: Incumbent Terry Johnson (R-Snow Camp)

Board of Education (3 seats): Dan W. Ingle, Chuck Marsh, Charles Parker

Soil and Water Conservation Supervisor (2 seats): Ricky Reid, Donna Vanhook

Alleghany County

Superior Court Judge District 23, Seat 1: Michael D. Duncan (R-Wilkesboro)

District Court Judge District 23, Seat 1: Rob Crumpton (R-Wilkesboro)

District Court Judge District 23, Seat 2: Bill Brooks (R-Wilkesboro)

District Court Judge District 23, Seat 3: Laura Byrd Luffman (R- North Wilkesboro)

District Attorney 34: Tom E. Horner (R-Moravian Falls)

Board of Commissioners (3 seats): Timmy Evans (R-Ennice), Bobby Irwin (R-Sparta), Greg Walker (R-Glade Valley)

Board of Education (3 seats): Amy Bottomley (R-Ennice), Donna Moxley Rea (R-Sparta), Rick Wooten (R-Sparta)

Alleghany Clerk of Superior Court: Gary Justin West (R-Laurel Springs)

Sheriff: Bryan Maines (D-Sparta)

Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor (2 seats): Jena Smith Reeves, Dustin Sheets

Caswell County

Superior Court District 17A, Seat 1: John M. Morris (R-Eden)

Superior Court District 17A, Seat 2: Stan Allen (R-Mayodan)

District Court District 17A, Seat 1: Chris Freeman (R-Wentworth)

District Court District 17A, Seat 2: Christine Fields Strader (R- Madison)

District Court District 17A, Seat 3: Erica Standfield Brandon (R-Reidsville)

District Attorney 22: Jason Ramey (R-Stoneville)

Board of Commissioners:

District 1: Frank Rose (R-Yanceyville)

Frank Rose (R-Yanceyville) District 2: Finch Holt (R-Ruffin)

Finch Holt (R-Ruffin) District 5: Tim Yarbrough (R-Prospect Hill)

Clerk of Superior Court: John I. Satterfield (D-Pelham)

Sheriff: Tony Durden (D-Pelham)

Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor (2 seats): Lynn W. Massey, Joan C. Slade.

Davidson County

Superior Court Judge District 22B Seat 1: Robert A Broadie (R-High Point)

District Court Judge District 22B, Seat 1: Mary F. Covington (R-Lexington)

District Court Judge District 22B, Seat 2: Jon Myers (R- Lexington)

District Court Judge District 22B, Seat 3: Terry Carlton (R-Advance)

District Court Judge District 22B, Seat 4: David S. Doherty (R-Lexington)

District Court Judge District 22B, Seat 5: Jon Welborn (R- Advance)

District Court Judge District 22B, Seat 6: Carlos E. Jane (R-Winston-Salem)

District Attorney 33: Garry W. Frank (R-Lexington)

Commissioners (4 seats): Matt Mizell (R-Winston-Salem), Steve Shell (R-Lexington), Karen Watford (R-Thomasville)

Clerk of Superior Court: Sandie Tysinger Chappell (R- Thomasville)

Register of Deeds: Michael E. Horne (R-Lexington)

Sheriff: Richie Simmons (R-Thomasville)

Davidson County Board of Education (2 seats): Ashley Carroll (Thomasville), Nick Jarvis (Lexington)

Handy Sanitary District Supervisor (3 seats): Charlie Hobson, Norman Hunt, Pauline Weaver

Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor (2 seats): Jonathan Hill, Stephen Briggs

Davie County

Superior Court Judge District 22B Seat 1: Robert A Broadie (R-High Point)

District Court Judge District 22B, Seat 1: Mary F. Covington (R-Lexington)

District Court Judge District 22B, Seat 2: Jon Myers (R- Lexington)

District Court Judge District 22B, Seat 3: Terry Carlton (R-Advance)

District Court Judge District 22B, Seat 4: David S. Doherty (R-Lexington)

District Court Judge District 22B, Seat 5: Jon Welborn (R- Advance)

District Court Judge District 22B, Seat 6: Carlos E. Jane (R-Winston-Salem)

District Attorney 33: Garry W. Frank (R-Lexington)

Board of Commissioners (2 seats): Benita Finney (R-Advance), Brent Schoaf (R-Advance)

Board of Education (3 seats): Joe Caudle (R-Yadkinville), Marie Helms (R-Advance), Con Shelton (R-Mocksville).

Clerk of Superior Court: Jason Lawrence (R-Mocksville)

Sheriff: J.D. Hartman (R-Mocksville)

Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor (2 seats): Justin Miller, Arnold Weatherman

Forsyth County

Superior Court Judge District 21A Seat 1: Richard S. Gottlieb (R- Winston-Salem)

Superior Court Judge District 21A Seat 2: Aaron J. Berlin (R- Clemmons)

District Court Judge District 21 Seat 1: Valene K. McMasters (D-Winston-Salem)

District Court Judge District 21A Seat 2: Fred Adams (D- Clemmons)

District Court Judge District 21A Seat 3: Ted Kazakos (R- Lewisville)

District Court Judge District 21A Seat 4: George Cleland (D- Winston-Salem)

District Attorney 31: Jim O’Neill (R-Winston-Salem)

Board of Commissioners:

At-Large: Dan Beese (D-Winston-Salem)

Dan Beese (D-Winston-Salem) District A (2 seats): Tonya D. McDaniel (D-Winston-Salem), Shai Woodbury (D-Winston-Salem)

Tonya D. McDaniel (D-Winston-Salem), Shai Woodbury (D-Winston-Salem) District B: Don Martin (R-Tobaccoville)

Forsyth County Board of Education:

At-large candidates (3 seats): Sabrina Coone-Godfrey (D-Winston-Salem), Deanna Kaplan (D-Winston-Salem), Richard Watts (D-Winston-Salem)

Sabrina Coone-Godfrey (D-Winston-Salem), Deanna Kaplan (D-Winston-Salem), Richard Watts (D-Winston-Salem) District 1 (2 seats): Alex B. Bohannon (D-Winston-Salem), Trevonia “BG” Brown-Gaither (D-Winston-Salem).

Alex B. Bohannon (D-Winston-Salem), Trevonia “BG” Brown-Gaither (D-Winston-Salem). District 2 (4 seats): Robert Barr (R-Clemmons), Leah H. Crowley (R-Winston-Salem), Susan Miller (R-Clemmons), Steve Wood (R-Pfafftown).

Clerk of Superior Court: Denise Hines (D-Kernersville)

Sheriff: Bobby F. Kimbrough Jr. (D-Clemmons)

Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor (2 seats): Mark Apple, Toby Bost

City of King Mixed Beverage Selection: For, 64.8%; Against, 35.2%)

City of King ABC Store Election: For, 63.6%; Against, 36.4%)

City of Rural Hall Mixed Beverage Selection: For, 63.6%; Against, 36.4%

Guilford County

Superior Court Judge District 18C Seat 1: Stuart Albright (D-Greensboro)

District Court Judge District 18 Seat 1: Marc Ross Tyrey (D- Stokesdale)

District Court Judge District 18 Seat 2: Larry L. Archie (D- Greensboro)

District Attorney 24: Avery Michelle Crump (D-Greensboro)

Board of Commissioners:

At-large: Kay Cashion (D-Greensboro)

Kay Cashion (D-Greensboro) District 1: Carlvena Foster (D-High Point)

Carlvena Foster (D-High Point) District 2: Alan Perdue (R-Greensboro)

Alan Perdue (R-Greensboro) District 3: Pat Tillman (R-Greensboro)

Pat Tillman (R-Greensboro) District 7: Frankie T. Jones Jr. (D-Greensboro)

Board of Education:

At-large: Alan Sherouse (D-Greensboro)

Alan Sherouse (D-Greensboro) District 2: Crissy Pratt (R-High Point)

Crissy Pratt (R-High Point) District 4: Linda Welborn (R- Greensboro)

Linda Welborn (R- Greensboro) District 6: incumbent Khem D. Irby (D-Greensboro)

incumbent Khem D. Irby (D-Greensboro) District 8: Deena Hayes-Greene (D-Greensboro)

Clerk of Superior Court: Lisa Y. Johnson-Tonkins (D-Greensboro)

Sheriff: Danny Rogers (D-Greensboro)

Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor (2 seats): Josh Myers, Anna Gerringer Amoriello

Archdale Mayor: Lewis W. Dorsett (Trinity)

Archdale City Council: At-large: Kelly Grooms; Ward 1: Larry Warlick; Ward 4, John A. Glass

Montgomery County

District Court Judge District 20A Seat 1: Phillip Cornett (R- Norwood)

District Court Judge District 20A Seat 2: John R. Nance (R- Stanfield)

District Court Judge District 20A Seat 1: Thai Vang (R-Troy)

District Attorney 28: T. Lynn Clodfelter (R-Norwood)

Board of Commissioners (2 seats): At-large: Steven Hair (R-Troy), John Shaw (R-Troy)

Clerk of Superior Court: John K. Deaton (R-Biscoe)

Montgomery County Board of Education:

District 1: Annie Evans

Annie Evans District 3: Bryan Dozier

Bryan Dozier District 6: Tommy A. Blake

Tommy A. Blake District 7: Angela Evans Smith

Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor (2 seats): Misty W. Maness, Scott Maynor

Handy Sanitary District Supervisor (3 seats): Charlie Hobson, Norman Hunt, Pauline Weaver

Star Mayor: Bill Hudson

Star Board of Commissioners (3 seats): Jennifer D. Fountain, Aaron Russell, Mark Maynard

Troy Mayor: Craig Jones

Troy Board of Commissioners (3 seats): Kayren Brantley, Angela Elkins, Bruce Hamilton.

Randolph County

Superior Court District 19B, Seat 2: Taylor Browne (R-Asheboro)

District Court District 19B, Seat 1: Sarah Neely Lanier (R-Asheboro)

District Court District 19B, Seat 3: Darren Allen (R-Asheboro)

District Court District 19B, Seat 4: Scott Etheridge (R-Asheboro)

Board of Commissioners:

District 2: Darrell Fry (R-Archdale)

Darrell Fry (R-Archdale) District 3: David Allen (R-Liberty)

David Allen (R-Liberty) District 4: Hope Haywood (R-Asheboro)

Clerk of Superior Court: Pam Hill (R-Asheboro)

Register of Deeds: Krista M. Lowe (R-Randleman)

Randolph County Sheriff: Greg Seabolt (R-Denton)

Randolph County Board of Education (3 seats): Phillip Lanier, Shannon Craven Whitaker, Fred Burgess

Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor (2 seats): Carrie Guess-Slatosky, Brian Ward

Archdale Mayor: Lewis W. Dorsett (Trinity)

Archdale City Council:

At-large: Kelly Grooms

Kelly Grooms Ward 1: Larry Warlick

Larry Warlick Ward 4: John A. Glass

Rockingham County

Superior Court District 17A, Seat 1: John M. Morris (R-Eden)

Superior Court District 17A, Seat 2: Stan Allen (R-Mayodan)

District Court District 17A, Seat 1: Chris Freeman (R-Wentworth)

District Court District 17A, Seat 2: Christine Fields Strader (R- Madison)

District Court District 17A, Seat 3: Erica Standfield Brandon (R-Reidsville)

District Attorney 22: Jason Ramey (R-Stoneville)

Board of Commissioners (3 seats): Houston Barrow (R-Eden), Charlie Hall (R-Stoneville), Don Powell (R-Reidsville).

Board of Education (3 seats): At-large: Philip Butler (R-Summerfield), Kimberly Walker McMichael (R-Reidsville), Paula Harvell Rakestraw (R- Madison)

Clerk of Superior Courts: Abner M. Bullins (R-Eden)

Sheriff: Sam Page (R-Eden)

Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor (2 seats): Walter H. Moore III, Scott Shoulars

Stokes County

District Court Judge District 17B Seat 1: Gretchen Hollar Kirkman (R-Mount Airy)

District Court Judge District 17B Seat 2: Tom Langan (R-Pilot Mountain)

District Court Judge District 17B Seat 3: Narian M. Boone (R- Mount Airy)

District Attorney 23: Tim Watson (R-Mount Airy)

Board of Commissioners (3 seats): Rick Morris (R-Danbury), Brad Chandler (R-Westfield), Keith Wood (R-Danbury)

Board of Education (2 seats): Justin Duncan (R- Germantown), Mike Rogers (R-Walnut Grove)

Clerk of Superior Court: Brad Lankford (R-Danbury)

Sheriff: Joey Lemons (R-Walnut Cove)

Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor (2 seats): Johnny East, Darrel Lester

City of King Mixed Beverage Selection: For, 66.4%; Against, 33.6%)

City of King ABC Store Election: For, 62.9%; Against, 37.1%

Surry County

District Court Judge District 17B Seat 1: Gretchen Hollar Kirkman (R-Mount Airy)

District Court Judge District 17B Seat 2: Tom Langan (R-Pilot Mountain)

District Court Judge District 17B Seat 3: Narian M. Boone (R- Mount Airy)

District Attorney 23: Tim Watson (R-Mount Airy)

Board of Commissioners:

Central District: Mark Marion (R-Dobson)

Mark Marion (R-Dobson) Mount Airy District: Bill Goins (R-Mount Airy)

Bill Goins (R-Mount Airy) South District: Eddie Harris (R-State Road)

Clerk of Superior Court: L. Neil Brendle (R-Dobson)

Sheriff: Steve C. Hiatt (R-Mount Airy)

Surry County Board of Education: District 2: Tony L. Hutchens (R-Mount Airy); District 3: Kent Whitaker (R-Dobson); District 4: T.J. Bledsoe (R-Dobson)

Elkin City School Board: City District (2 seats): Earl M. Blackburn (R-Elkin), Johnny M. Blevins (R-Elkin); West District: Jennifer Kleinheksel (R-State Road)

Mount Airy City School Board:

At-Large: Tim Matthews (D- Mount Airy)

Tim Matthews (D- Mount Airy) District A: Kyle A. Leonard (R-Mount Airy)

Kyle A. Leonard (R-Mount Airy) District B: Ben Cooke (R-Mount Airy)

Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor (2 seats): Chad Keith Chilton, Brad Boyd

Dobson Mayor: Ricky K. Draughn

Dobson Commissioner (2 seats): J. Wayne Atkins, Walter White

Elkin Commissioner (3 seats): Jeffrey C. Eidson, William Gwyn, Cicely McCulloch

Mount Airy Mayor: Jon Cawley.

Mount Airy Board of Commissioners:

North Ward: Chad Hutchens

Chad Hutchens South Ward: Phillip Thacker

Phillip Thacker At-Large (unexpired): Deborah Cochran

Pilot Mountain Mayor: Evan J. Cockerham

Pilot Mountain Commissioner (2 seats): Donna M. Kiger, Scott Needham.

Wilkes County

Superior Court Judge District 23, Seat 1: Michael D. Duncan (R-Wilkesboro)

District Court Judge District 23, Seat 1: Rob Crumpton (R-Wilkesboro)

District Court Judge District 23, Seat 2: Bill Brooks (R-Wilkesboro)

District Court Judge District 23, Seat 3: Laura Byrd Luffman (R- North Wilkesboro)

District Attorney 34: Tom E. Horner (R-Moravian Falls)

Board of Commissioners (2 seats): Stoney S. Greene (R-Purlear), Bill Sexton (R-Hays)

Clerk of Superior Court: Regina Combs Billings (R-Hays)

Sheriff: Chris Shew (R-Wilkesboro)

Elkin Commissioner (3 seats): Jeffrey C. Eidson, William Gwyn, Cicely McCulloch

Ronda Commissioners (3 seats): Chris Nelson, Helen T. Porter, JoAnn Royal

Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor (2 seats): Brian L. Parker, Claude E. Shew Jr.

Yadkin County

District Court Judge District 23, Seat 1: Rob Crumpton (R-Wilkesboro)

Superior Court Judge District 23, Seat 1: Michael D. Duncan (R-Wilkesboro)

District Court Judge District 23, Seat 2: Bill Brooks (R-Wilkesboro)

District Court Judge District 23, Seat 3: Laura Byrd Luffman (R- North Wilkesboro)

District Attorney 34: Tom E. Horner (R-Moravian Falls)

Board of Commissioners (3 seats): Kevin Austin (R- Yadkinville), Cliff Collins (R-Hamptonville), Frank Zachary (R-Yadkinville)

Clerk of Superior Court: Beth Williams Holcomb (R-East Bend)

Yadkin County Coroner: Slim Collins (R-East Bend)

Yadkin County Register of Deeds: Aric Wilhelm (R-Yadkinville)

Sheriff: Nick Smitherman (R-East Bend)

Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor (2 seats): Craig Moxley, Justin Somers.

Boonville Mayor: Vaughn Benton

Boonville Commissioners (2 seats): Tim Driver, Greg Wagoner

East Bend Mayor: James Dunn

East Bend Commissioners (3 seats): Dawn E. Hobson, Wanda Spillman Johnson, Neal Nichols.

Jonesville Mayor: Anita Darnell

Jonesville Town Council (2 seats): Scott, Darnell, Andy Green