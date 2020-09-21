FOX8 WGHP/Emerson College poll shows Cunningham with lead over Tillis

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) – A new FOX8 WGHP/Emerson College poll shows Democratic challenger Cal Cunningham with a lead over incumbent Sen. Thom Tillis (R) in the North Carolina Senate race.

Monday’s poll asked voters for whom they would case their vote in the North Carolina Senate race if the election were held today.

Cunningham received 48.9 percent while Tillis had 43 percent.

A total of 8.1 percent of those polled said they were undecided.

The CBS 17/Emerson College poll measured voters’ opinions as recently as Friday – well after the first debate between Tillis and Cunningham.

The first debate was marked with sharp comments regarding a potentional COVID-19 vaccine.

Cunningham said he would be hesitant to take the vaccine, citing what he said was financial and political influence over it.

Tillis pounced on the comment, calling Cunningham “irresponsible.” The senator even released an ad the day after the debate concerning Cunningham’s comments about the vaccine.

This is the second release of data from the CBS17/Emerson College poll. On Sunday, CBS 17 published data showing the race for president is too close to call in North Carolina.

And approval of the job President Donald Trump is doing in office is evenly split as well.

Tillis and Cunningham are slated to take part in a debate at the CBS 17 studios in Raleigh on Tuesday.

A debate pre-show will begin at 6:30 p.m. ahead of North Carolina Senate debate at 7 p.m.

At 8 p.m., CBS 17 will host a post-debate show for full analysis of the meeting between Tillis and Cunningham.

The U.S. Senate Debate on Sept. 22 will be carried on the following stations and websites:

In addition to the live television broadcast, viewers may also access a livestream of the Senate Debate by visiting their local participating Nexstar station’s website. The stream will also be on each station’s Facebook page.