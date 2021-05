FILE – In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, President Donald Trump arrives to speak at a rally in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Former President Donald Trump is set to speak at North Carolina’s State Republican Convention in June, according to the convention website.

Trump is expected to headline the event on June 5 in Greenville.

This will be the former president’s first speech outside of his resort, Mar-a-Lago, in Palm Beach, Florida, since late February.