RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — There’s a new attack ad in North Carolina’s most competitive Congressional race — and this one goes after Republican candidate Bo Hines.

A series of ads during the past few weeks has made the tight race — which could help decide which party controls the U.S. House of Representatives — even more heated.

Democrat Wiley Nickel, a lawyer and state Senator, is running against Hines, a 27-year-old political novice, in the race to represent North Carolina’s redrawn 13th district that includes Johnston County along with parts of Harnett, Wake and Wayne counties.

Roy Taylor, the chief of police for the Capitol Special Police, narrates the ad from Nickel’s campaign that pushes back against ads from a national Republican group that paints the Democrat as being soft on crime — including one that a previous CBS 17 News fact check found included scurrilous claims about the types of clients he represents at his firm.

Taylor reminds viewers that “the law says everyone has a right to an attorney” and follows that with the shot at Hines.

“Just like when Bo faced six criminal charges himself,” Taylor said.

CBS 17 News researched through the state’s database of court records to find those charges and found Hines was pulled over by the North Carolina Highway Patrol six times between February 2014, when he was a freshman at North Carolina State University, and January 2020.

Of the nine citations issued:

— Four were for speeding, each time traveling at least 15 mph above the posted limit.

— Four were related to having an expired registration card or tag, or failing to get an inspection.

— One was for reckless driving to endanger.

Four of those charges, including three related to expired registration or inspection, were dismissed. Another of the speeding charges — going 51 mph in a 35 mph zone in 2020 in Lincoln County — was reduced to 44 mph in a 35 mph zone.

Hines also received a prayer for judgment in 2014 when he pleaded guilty to the charge of reckless driving to endanger in Guilford County. In 2019, he also pleaded to a lesser charge of having improper equipment (speedometer), and also pleaded guilty that year to having an expired registration card/tag. He also was responsible for going 80 mph in a 65 mph zone in 2018.

In response to the ad, Rob Burgess, a senior advisor to the Hines campaign, called it a “blatant attempt to mislead North Carolinians” and says Nickel “is accusing hundreds of North Carolinians who receive traffic tickets every day of being criminals.”

In response to that, Nickel campaign manager Abby May said the message of the ad is simple.

“Bo Hines is trying to mislead voters by distorting Wiley’s record as a defense attorney, which is ironic, considering Bo Hines understands very well what a defense attorney does because he’s dealt with multiple criminal charges himself,” May said in a statement.

Those ads were produced by the National Republican Congressional Committee.