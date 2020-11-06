Election officials say it could take weeks to see updated voter history

GREENSBORO, N.C. — If you’ve checked your voter registration after going to vote and noticed Tuesday’s election isn’t listed on your history, you’re not alone. FOX8 has received a ton of questions on voting status.

“Are votes being counted? Or is it just a glitch in the system and they’re not going to do anything about it?” Joseph Hopson said.

Hopson and his wife Samantha voted in person at their Davidson County precinct Tuesday with no problems until they went to check their voter registration the next day.

“When I go to the website and check my status, it’s not even counting my vote at all,” Hopson said.

Hopson’s voter history only recorded him voting in 2008 but nothing after that. His wife wasn’t listed at all.

“That makes me very nervous about the outcome of the election because for one, if my spouse is not showing as a registered voter and two if I’m only being shown that I voted in 2008, then the records are incorrect,” Hopson said.

Hopson tells FOX8 he’s confused because the Davidson County Board of Elections has the couple listed as registered voters on their system, but when he searches himself his history from 2013 to now isn’t listed. He’s voted in every election since 2013.

“My concern is I want to know that my vote is counted,” Hopson said.

“Until the canvas is done, then the state will update the election,” Janet Odell said.

Odell is in charge of the Rockingham County Board of Elections and tells FOX8 there’s no need to worry because information is still being updated on the state website.

“We’ve still got a lot of days to go before we make the canvas day on the 13th,” Odell said.

She encourages voters to check back on Nov. 13. Hopson hopes his status is updated by then.

“Everybody needs their voice heard and everybody needs to visit that website to make sure their votes are being counted,” Hopson said.

State election officials say it could take a few weeks for voter history to reflect the 2020 election. If you voted in person on Election Day and put your ballot through a tabulator, it was recorded on a memory card and processed as part of the unofficial results. It will take a few weeks for your voter history to update to show that you voted. Just because you can’t see it, doesn’t mean your vote wasn’t counted. If you voted early, your status will be updated under the absentee tab. The same goes if you mailed in your ballot.

Election officials ask that you trust them and want you to know that they are here to make sure your votes count.