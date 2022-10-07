Election 2022: North Carolina Q&As

Skip to content
FOX8 WGHP
Greensboro
63°
Greensboro
63°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
North Carolina News
— Greensboro News
— Winston-Salem News
— High Point News
— Piedmont Triad News
South Carolina News
Virginia News
Crime News
Hispanic Heritage Month
COVID-19
Food News
Health News
Politics from The Hill
Washington DC
Entertainment
Offbeat
Money Matters
Buckley Report
Newsmakers with Neill McNeill
In Black and White
Border Report
Automotive News
Press Releases
Top Stories
Judge recuses himself from Delphi murder case
GSO hospitals see increase in flu, RSV cases in kids
Video
Lexington man accused of sexually exploiting minor
New North Carolina Project encourages community members …
Video
Weather
Today’s forecast
Greensboro Weather
Winston-Salem Weather
High Point Weather
FOX8 Interactive Radar
FOX8 Hurricane Tracker
Closings and Delays
Watches and Warnings
Weather Blog
Van’s Weather Kids
Van’s Weather School
NOAA Weather Radio County Codes
Top Stories
Here’s the NC weather forecast for November 2022
Video
Top Stories
Atlantic active for last month of hurricane season
Video
Can a hurricane destroy a New York City skyscraper?
Couple’s insurance policy canceled night before Ian
Video
How the weather may impact Halloween in NC
Video
Good News!
Roy’s Folks with Chad Tucker
Zoo Filez
Good for Her!
What’s Right with Our Schools
Social Media Stars
Destination Vacation
FOX8 Foodie
Small Business Spotlight
Made in NC
Educator of the Week
Remarkable Women of the Piedmont Triad 2022
Top Stories
Women-owned tattoo studio finds success in Gibsonville
Video
Top Stories
Grasshoppers help GSO church after robbery
Video
ECU Health hosts Halloween parade for children patients
Video
GSO man plans to buy new house with $200K win
GSO’s Westerwood Tavern named best dive bar in NC
Politics
Nov. 8 North Carolina elections
Your Local Election HQ
Medical Marijuana in North Carolina
Parents’ Bill of Rights
North Carolina Redistricting
U.S. Congress
N.C. General Assembly
Local Elections
Greensboro Mayoral Candidates
Greensboro City Council Candidates
Guilford County Sheriff Candidates
Greensboro’s 5 bonds on the ballot
Swing State
Top Stories
Trump: ‘They ought to impeach Mitch McConnell’ if …
Video
Top Stories
Lawyers pinned hopes of overturning election on Thomas
Misinformation and the midterms: What to expect
Kari Lake says she ‘never made light’ of Pelosi attack
Former VP Mike Pence campaigns for Ted Budd
Video
Investigations
GSO Immigrant Facility
Boom Supersonic
Capitol Riot: North Carolina Suspects
John Richardson: Serial Murder Suspect
Davie County murder-suicide
SERIES: On Your Side
SERIES: True Crime NC
SERIES: Caitlin Can’t Remember
Who Killed Jennifer Short?
Podcasts
FOX8 Digital Exclusives
Top Stories
Jan. 6 Oath Keepers defendant from NC seeks leniency …
Video
Top Stories
GSO teen begins remembering after 5 years of amnesia
Video
Big news coming amid GSO teen’s 5-year amnesia battle
Video
NC Proud Boy pleads guilty to seditious conspiracy
Sports
High School Football Scoreboard
Friday Football Frenzy
Carolina Panthers
— Panthers Games and Stats
College Basketball
NASCAR & Motorsports
Dirty Air: FOX8’s NASCAR podcast
China 2022
Top Stories
NFL legend Ray Guy dead at 73
Video
Top Stories
Washington Commanders owner exploring ‘transactions’
Top Stories
Jimmie Johnson to make NASCAR return?
Video
Inflation squeezes already pricey kids sports
Javier, Astros pitch second no-hitter in World Series …
FOX8 tries to recreate Chastain’s move at Martinsville
Video
Community
Community Calendar
Jobs
Pet of the Week
Missing Pets
Triad Gas Prices
Lottery Results
Recipes
Forever Family
Community Foundation
Mommy Matters
Successful Aging
House Call
⭐ FOX8 Salute to Veterans
🎄 FOX8/Old Dominion Triad Holiday Concerts
👶 FOX8 Community Baby Shower
🎓 FOX8 Senior Sendoff
🚍 Stuff the Bus School Supply Drive
BestReviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
Horoscopes
Top Stories
GSO group fights back against bias, bigotry and racism
Video
Grasshoppers help GSO church after robbery
Video
Pumpkin season isn’t slowing down at Hawks Pumpkin …
Video
Find heartfelt pieces crafted right here in North …
Video
Watch
On Air
Live Events
Video Center
FOX8 Special Presentations
TV Schedule
Antenna TV Schedule
About
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Regional News Partners
Contests
MyFOX8 Mobile App
Email Newsletters
How to rescan your TV
Work for Us
Advertise with Us
Contact: FOX Network
Contact: Closed Captioning Concerns
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
About BestReviews
Search
Please enter a search term.
Election 2022: North Carolina Q&As
Guilford County sheriff facing former deputy
Top Election 2022: North Carolina Q&As Headlines
Guilford County commissioners candidates share priorities
NC Senate candidates on gambling, marijuana, more
NC House candidates on gambling, marijuana, more
Quick Links
Election dates and deadlines
Who is on my ballot?
Where can I vote?
How can I register to vote?
Latest videos
In Black and White: The New North Carolina Project
Mayor of Oak Ridge will address safety concerns along …
Security camera captures parts of shooting in Triad
Surveillance video from The Blind Tiger
North Carolina community holds vigil for 14-year-old …
Partly cloudy Friday; high of 73
More Videos
MOST POPULAR
Woman drives around GSO for 2 months with $650K ticket
Blind Tiger releases video from night of fatal shooting
Guilford County sheriff facing former deputy
Man celebrates $10M win after buying ticket in HP
Woman, 4 men sought in NC Lowe’s thefts: police
Lexington man accused of sexually exploiting minor
Proud Boys ‘came to fight’ at NC drag brunch
Jimmie Johnson to make NASCAR return?
NC bank-robbery note written on pay stub
Retired NC preacher died trying to rescue pets
Must-See Stories
Lexington man accused of sexually exploiting minor
Blind Tiger releases video from night of fatal shooting
Woman drives around GSO for 2 months with $650K ticket
Man charged for bombs sent ‘concerning’ letters: …
Jimmie Johnson to make NASCAR return?
See FOX8's Top Stories