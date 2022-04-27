GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Starting Thursday, you will have your first chance to cast your ballot in person for the 2022 Primary Election in North Carolina.

Early in-person voting opens at 8 a.m. and will continue right up until election day, which is May 17. Most locations will be open 8 a.m.-7:30 p.m., and most counties in the Piedmont Triad will have several locations you can access. You won’t have to go to the precinct where you would vote on Election Day.

The hours and days for early voting vary by county – Rockingham and Stokes counties vary hours by site – and are set by local boards of election. For instance, some counties will offer weekend hours on April 30-May 1 or May 7-8, and some won’t offer weekend options at all. All will wrap early voting at 3 p.m. on May 16.

All election offices are early-voting sites, but in more populous counties additional locations are spread geographically. Randolph County, for instance, made a recent change in its locations, swapping a facility in Archdale for the gymnasium at the Braxton Community School in Trinity.

This is a complete list of days, times and sites broken down by counties, as published by the North Carolina Board of Elections. Questions should be directed to your county boards of elections or the NC BOE. Here’s the list:

What happens next

Winners take the nomination in 2-person voting, but a candidate in a primary with more than two candidates must receive 30% plus one vote to advance to the General Election, which is Nov. 8. If no one reaches that threshold, the top two vote-getters will meet July 26 in a runoff election.

The Greensboro City Council is a non-partisan race – some councils and boards are – but all races, including mayor, will narrow fields to double the number of those who would be elected. The exception is District 4, which has only two candidates. Greensboro’s General Election – which was postponed from 2021 because of delays in the census and district lines – will be on July 26.

On the ballot

The headline race, of course, is for the U.S. Senate seat from which Republican Richard Burr is retiring. There are 11 Democrats and 14 Republicans on the ballot, with a Libertarian waiting to meet the winners.

Former NC Supreme Court Chief Justice Cheri Beasley is the prohibitive favorite to win the Democratic nomination, and 13th District Rep. Ted Budd (R-Advance) has led former Gov. Pat McCrory, former Rep. Mark Walker and newcomer Marjorie Eastman in polls for the GOP nomination.

There also primaries in the 14 congressional districts – an increase of one following the census – that vary greatly by district. Incumbent Rep. Kathy Manning (D-Greensboro) is unopposed for the nomination in her 6th District, but there are seven Republicans vying to meet her. A Libertarian awaits in the fall.

There are primaries in three other congressional districts in the Triad: the 4th District, where eight Democrats and two Republicans vie for the seat retiring David Price (D-Durham) is vacating; the 5th, where incumbent Virginia Foxx (R-Banner Elk) faces a challenge; and the 9th, where Rep. Richard Hudson (R-Concord) moved and faces three challengers. But there is no primary in the 8th District, where Richard Bishop (R-Charlotte) found a home and faces Democrat Scott Huffman in November.

There also are highly contested races in other districts, especially in the 11th, where controversial incumbent Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-Hendersonville) faces seven Republicans, and in the 13th, which observers rank as a toss-up that could decide which party controls the state and has drawn 13 candidates in the two parties.

The judicial races

The races for the state Supreme Court and the Court of Appeals are seen as keys because they can swing the balance of power on those panels and affect how future redistricting cases might be viewed (the 4-3 Democratic edge on the NC Supreme Court forced redraws of congressional and state legislative maps this year). Court terms are 8 years and rotate for re-election.

There are three Republicans vying to face incumbent Associate Justice Sam J. Ervin IV of Morganton for Seat 5: April C. Wood of Lexington, a member of the Court of Appeals, and Trey Allen of Hillsborough, who was appointed by Chief Justice Paul Newby as the counsel to the NC Administrative Office of the Courts, had been in the race for months. Victoria E. Prince of Greensboro joined them at the filing deadline on March 4.

The other race, to replace the retiring Democrat Robin Hudson of Greensboro, is between two sitting members of the Court of Appeals, Democrat Lucy Inman and Republican Richard Dietz, both of Raleigh. Even if Ervin can earn his second term, flipping Hudson’s seat would give the GOP a 4-3 majority on a court where before 2020 it was at a 6-1 disadvantage for Democrats.

In the Court of Appeals, the seats now held by Inman, Dietz and Wood are contested, and incumbent Chief Judge Donna Stroud, a Republican, and incumbent Democrat Darren Jackson of Raleigh will face challenges.

In the primary:

Seat 9: Republicans Beth Freshwater Smith of Wilson or Donna Stroud of Garner.

Republicans Beth Freshwater Smith of Wilson or Donna Stroud of Garner. Seat 11: Republicans Charlton L. Allen of Mooresville or Michael Stading of Charlotte.

General Assembly races

There are also primaries in scattered races for the state House and Senate.

State Senate races

Democratic state Rep. Craig Meyer of Chapel Hill and Jamie DeMent Holcomb of Hillsborough and Republicans Bill Cooke of Chapel Hill and Landon Woods of Yanceyville are candidates in Senate 23 for Caswell County. There is no incumbent.

Incumbent Republican Steve Jarvis of Lexington is being challenged by Republican Eddie Gallimore of Thomasville in Senate District 30 for Davidson and Davie counties.

Four Republicans are seeking the seat in Senate District 36 in Surry, Yadkin and Wilkes counties: Shirley Randleman of Wilkesboro, Eddie Settle of Elkin, Vann Tate of Mount Airy and Lee Zachary of Yadkinville.

Republicans Deanna Ballard of Blowing Rock and Ralph Hise of Spruce Pine, both sitting Republican state senators, have filed in Senate District 47 in Alleghany County.

State House races

Democrats Sherrie Young of Greensboro or Eddie Aday of Gibsonville are vying in House District 59.

Incumbent Reece Pyrtle (R-Stoneville) is being challenged in the primary by Joseph A. Gibson III of Stokesdale in House District 65 in Rockingham County. Democrats Jay Donecker of Reidsville and Gary L. Smith of Eden are in the primary.

Incumbent Pat Hurley (R-Asheboro) is facing a challenge from Republican Brian Biggs of Trinity in House District 70.

Democrats Kanika Brown, David Moore and Frederick N. Terry of Winston-Salem will vie in House District 71.

Democrats Carla Catalan Day of Winston-Salem and Sean Lew of Clemmons are in House District 74.

Incumbent Republican Kyle Hall of King has two GOP opponents in the primary -- James Douglas of Rural Hall and Steven L. James of King – in House District 91 in Forsyth and Stokes counties.

Republicans David Ashley of Climax, Cory Bortee of Asheboro and Neal Jackson of Robbins are competing in House District 78 in Randolph County.

In House District 63, Republicans Peter Boykin and Ed Priola of Mebane and Stephen Ross of Burlington face off.

Renee Price and Matt Hughes of Hillsborough are Democratic candidates in House District 50 for Caswell County.

Republicans Sarah Stevens of Mount Airy and Benjamin Romans of Roaring River are running in House District 90, which includes Surry and part of Wilkes counties.

Local races on primary ballot

Alamance County

Commissioners (2 open seats): Craig Turner (R), Steve Carter (R) and Robert Turner (R) of Burlington and Rudy Cartassi (R) of Mebane

Alleghany County

District Court Judge District 23, Seat 3: Republicans Jonathan Jordan of Jefferson and Laura Byrd Luffman of North Wilkesboro.

Commissioners (5 slots): Republicans Bobby Irwin (an incumbent), Ralph Dolinger, Bake Rector and Jeff Smith of Sparta, Timmy Evans of Ennice and Charles L. Scott and Greg Walker of Glade Valley.

Caswell County

Superior Court District 17A, Seat 2: Republicans Stan Allen of Mayodan and Jewel Ann Farlow of Reidsville.

Commissioners: Republicans Mark J. Dill of Pelham and Frank Rose of Yanceyville will meet in District 1. Republicans Tim Yarbrough and Steve Oestreicher of Prospect Hill will meet in District 5.

Board of Education: Wayne L. Owen of Blanch will face Joel Lillard of Yanceyville in District 2. Vennie Beggarly of Providence in District 1 and Nicole Smith of Burlington in District 5 are unopposed.

Davidson County

District Court Judge District 22B, Seat 5: Republicans Eric J. Farr of Mocksville, Jon Welborn and Cindy Ellis of Advance will vie.

Commissioners (7 seats): Republicans Zak Crotts, Don Deal and Chris Elliott of Lexington, Tripp Kester of Winston-Salem, Mandy Ellis Kiser of Lexington Fred Lankford Jr. of High Point, Robert Miller of Lexington, Matt Mizell of Winston-Salem, Steve Shell of Lexington, Don W. Truell of Thomasville and Karen Watford of Thomasville.

Register of Deeds: Incumbent Republican Michael E. Horne of Lexington faces Republican Roger Younts of Lexington.

Sheriff: Incumbent Richie Simmons, a Republican, is facing a challenge from Mike James of Denton.

Board of Education: Debra Verdell of Lexington in at-large race and Lewie Phillips of Lexington in Ward 6 are unopposed. Angela Knotts McDuffie and Fay Craven Boger of Lexington will vie in Ward 5.

Lexington Mayor: John Clowney, Jason Hayes, Donald Holt Sr. and Rosa Terry will compete.

Lexington City Council: Esther Adams-Neely, Keith Curry and Vivian Royal are candidates in Ward 1, Jim Myers and JJ Jones in Ward 2, and Brent Wall and Mat Welborn in Ward 3. John R. Burke and Julia Dunn are candidates in Ward 4.

Davie County

District Court Judge District 22B, Seat 5: Republicans Eric J. Farr of Mocksville, Jon Welborn and Cindy Ellis of Advance will vie.

Commissioners (5 seats): James Blakely, Benita Finney and Brent Schoaf of Advance and Charles Odell Williams and Brent Duane Vestal of Mocksville will compete.

Board of Education (3 seats): Republicans Joe Caudle of Yadkinville, Con Shelton of Mocksville and Timothy L. Brinkley, Marie Helms and Jay Weaver of Advance will compete.

Clerk of Superior Court: Republicans Andrew C. Brock and Jason Lawrence of Mocksville, Dan Robertson of Advance and Sonya Spry of Harmony will vie.

Forsyth County

Commissioners: Democrats Dan Beese of Winston-Salem and Ted Kaplan of Lewisville will vie for the at-large seat. District A: Democrats Fleming El-Amin, Phil Carter, Gardenia Henley, Tonya D. McDaniel and Shai Woodbury, all of Winston-Salem, will compete for two seats.

Forsyth County Board of Education:

At-large candidates: Democrats Sabrina Coone-Godfrey, Deanna Kaplan, Kimberly Stone and Richard Watts, all of Winston-Salem; Libertarian Regina Garner of Winston-Salem; Republicans Sarah Absher, Tabitha Hackett, Michael Hardman and Robert Nunzio Caprizzi, of Winston-Salem, Millie Williams of Kernersville, Allen Daniel of Clemmons and Carolyn Albright of Pfafftown.

District 1: Democrats Alex B. Bohannon, Trevonia “BG” Brown-Gaither, Chenita Barber Johnson, Richie “Lightbulb” Johnson Jr. and Tarsha M. Shore, all of Winston-Salem.

District 2: Republicans Jimmy Boyd, Leah H. Crowley, Lida Calvert Hayes, Susan Miller and Yvonne Williams of Winston-Salem, Robert Barr and Stanley M. Elrod of Clemmons, Steve Wood of Pfafftown, Holly Pegram of Kernersville and Jason Lucero of Walnut Grove.

Clerk of Superior Court: Democrats Tina Flowers and John Snow of Winston-Salem and Denise Hines of Kernersville will face off.

Guilford County

District Attorney 24: Democratic incumbent Avery Michelle Crump of Greensboro will face Democrat Brenton J. Boyce of Greensboro.

Commissioners: Democrat Kay Cashion and Greg Drumwright of Greensboro and Republicans Jerry Branson of Julian and Alvin Robinson of McLeansville seek the at-large seats. Incumbent Republican Alan Perdue of Greensboro will face Republican Steve Arnold of High Point and Democrat Paul Meinhart of Julian in District 2. Republicans George McClellan of Oak Ridge, Dan Suter of Summerfield or Pat Tillman of Greensboro in District 3. Democrats Anthony Izzard of Greensboro, Frankie T. Jones Jr. and Lisa McMillan of Greensboro and Republicans Kenny Abbe and Karen Coble Albright, both of Greensboro, will vie in District 7.

Board of Education:

District 2: Republicans Crissy Pratt of High Point and Marc Ridgill of Liberty.

District 6: Republicans Tim Andrew of High Point and Matthew R. Kuennen of Jamestown.

Clerk of Superior Court: Incumbent Democrat Lisa Y. Johnson-Tonkins of Greensboro will face Democrat Lu-Ann Wilkinson of Jamestown.

Guilford County Sheriff: Incumbent DemocratDanny Rogers faces TJ Phipps of Greensboro and Juan Monjaras of Greensboro. Republicans Phil Byrd of Greensboro, Adam Perry Moore of Oak Ridge, Randy Powers of Greensboro, E. L. Melvin of Kernersville, Billy Queen of Oak Ridge and William White of Pleasant Garden are vying.

Greensboro Mayor (2 nominees): Incumbent Nancy Vaughan faces Mark Timothy Cummings, Justin Outling and Eric Robert.

Greensboro City Council:

At-large candidates (6 nominees): Incumbents Marikay Abuzuaiter and Yvonne Johnson and Tally L. Buchanan, Melodi Fentress, Tracy Furman, Hugh Holston, Franca Jalloh, Dustin Keene, Katie Rossabi, and Linda Wilson.

District 1 (2 nominees): Incumbent Sharon Hightower, Felton Foushee and Timothy Kirkpatrick.

District 2 (2 nominees): Incumbent Goldie Wells, Cecile “CC” Crawford, LaToya Bernie Gathers and Portia Shipman.

District 3 (2 nominees): Bill Marshburn, Zack Matheny and Chip Roth.

District 5 (2 nominees): Incumbent Tammi Z. Thurm, Robert Bodenhamer and Tony Wilkins.

Montgomery County

Board of Commissioners: Republicans Bill Braley of Mount Gilead, Steven Hair and John Shaw of Troy.

Sheriff: Republicans Jamie Kerney and Pete Herron of Troy vie.

Rockingham County

Superior Court District 17A, Seat 2: Republicans Stan Allen of Mayodan and Jewel Ann Farlow of Reidsville will face off.

Rockingham County Board of Commissioners: Republicans Houston Barrow of Eden, Charlie Hall of Eden, Billy King Jr. of Reidsville, Tony Reece of Eden vie for 2 seats. Vanessa McGee-Smith Kearney of Reidsville, David Myers and Don Powell of Reidsville are candidates for an unexpired term.

Rockingham County Board of Education: Republicans Philip Butler of Summerfield, James Fink of Eden Kimberly Walker McDaniel of Reidsville and Paula Harvell Rakestraw of Madison are at-large candidates.

Stokes County

Stokes County Board of Commissioners (3 seats): Incumbent Republicans Wayne Barncastle of King, Rick Morris of Danbury and Andy Nickelson of Lawsonville face Caroline Scott Armstrong of King, Brad Chandler of Westfield, Mike Fulp of Pine Hall, Jake Oakley of Walnut Grove and Harold Collins and Keith Wood of Danbury.

Clerk of Superior Court: Republicans Mark Badgett of Pinnaco, Clarence “Will” Carter III of King and Brad Lankford of Danbury.

Sheriff: Republican incumbent Joey Lemons of Walnut Cover is being challenged by Jason Tuttle of King.

Surry County

District Court Judge District 17B Seat 1: Republicans Gretchen Hollar Kirkman of Mount Airy and Mark Miller of Elkin.

Surry County Board of Commissioners: Republicans Mark Marion of Dobson or Landon Tolbert of Mount Airy in the Central District. Republicans Walter D. Harris, Bill Goins and Steven R. Odum in the Mount Airy District. Republicans Eddie Harris of State Road and Tessa Saeli of Elkin in the South District.

Clerk of Superior Court: Incumbent Republican L. Neil Brendle of Dobson faces Teresa O’Dell of Mount Airy and Melissa Marion Welch of Dobson.

Surry County Board of Education: Republicans Jessica George of Siloam and Kent Whitaker of Dobson in District 3. Republicans T.J. Bledsoe, Donna McLamb and Jimmy Yokeley, all of Dobson, in District 4.

Elkin City School Board: Republicans Earl M. Blackburn, Johnny M. Blevins, Patty Crosswhite and Denny Lazar are vying in the City District.

Mount Airy Mayor: Interim Mayor Ron Niland faces Jon Cawley and Teresa Lewis.

Mount Airy Board of Commissioners: Chad Hutchens, John Pritchard and Joanna Refvem are candidates in the North Ward. Gene Clark, Phillip Thacker and Joe Zalescik are candidates in South Ward. Deborah Cochran, Tonda Phillips and Steve Yokeley are candidates for an unexpired at-large term.

Wilkes County

District Court Judge District 23 Seat 3: Republicans Jonathan Jordan of Crumpler and Laura Byrd Luffman of North Wilkesboro.

Wilkes County Board of Commissioners (5 seats): Republicans Gary D. Blevins, Barry Bush, J. Rodney Caudill and Randy D. Queen of Wilkesboro and Ralph Charlie Broyhill and Lori Higgins Call of Millers Creek, Tonya Nichols Felts and Stoney S. Greene of Purlear and Bill Sexton of Hays.

Clerk of Superior Court: Republicans Regina Combs Billings and Teresa Byers Stone, both of Hays.

Wilkes County Board of Education: Incumbents Rudy Holbrook of Elkin and Sharron Nichols Huffman of North Wilkesboro are challenged by Teresa B. Ray and Jammie Y. Jolly of Roaring River, Susan Rochette of Purlear and Tammy Stanley of North Wilkesboro.

Yadkin County

District Court Judge District 23 Seat 3: Republicans Jonathan Jordan of Crumpler and Laura Byrd Luffman of North Wilkesboro.

Yadkin County Board of Commissioners: Republican incumbents Kevin Austin of Yadkinville, Gilbert Hemric of Hamptonville, Frank Zachary of Yadkinville face challengers Rodney Gordon of Yadkinville and Cliff Collins of Hamptonville.

Sheriff: Republican incumbent Ricky Oliver of Yadkinville faces Nick Smitherman of East Bend.

Yadkin County Board of Education (3 seats): Incumbents Sam Crews of Yadkinville, Tim Parks of Union Grove and Tim Weatherman of Jonesville will be challenged by Barry M. Cole of Yadkinville.

More information

There are two school tax referendums on the ballot in Guilford County. Greensboro will have a referendum on the ballot for its General Election. Other counties might have individual referendums that you can view at those sites.

Need more information? We have help: