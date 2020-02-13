Early voting begins today in North Carolina. Here’s what you need to know.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

On Thursday, North Carolinians will begin casting their votes to decide who will represent the parties in the 2020 presidential election.

From Feb. 13 to Feb. 29, early voting poll sites will be open in North Carolina. If you miss your chance to early vote, you can always vote on Primary Election Day on March 3.

The presidential primary election is America's opportunity to vote for the candidate that they would like to represent their party during the November general election.

Where do I go?

If you want to vote early, you can go to any One-Stop Voting Site in your county.

On Election Day, you can only go to your designated polling place. During early voting, however, you can go to whichever early voting site you'd prefer as long as it's in the county where you live.

To find where you can vote early in your county, use the One-Stop Voting Sites search tool on the State Board of Elections website.

Is there still time to register?

You can register same-day at any of the early voting sites. You may be asked to show an ID or other documentation to prove that you live where you say you live.

If you're already registered, you can take this opportunity to update your name or address. Your party, however, can't change.

Do I need a photo ID to early vote?

No. While North Carolina voters did vote in favor of a state constitutional amendment to require a photo ID, that amendment was blocked by a federal district court. This block will stay in place until the court says something different.

Who is up for election?

From candidates for U.S. president to local school board, you can find the full list of candidates running for office on this primary candidate guide.

If you're not sure which district you're in, the North Carolina General Assembly offers a Find Your Legislators tool to help you find your current district and your district for the 2020 elections for U.S. Congress, the North Carolina House and the North Carolina Senate.

North Carolina recently went through a redistricting process so you may notice some changes.

Have more questions? Check out Your North Carolina Voter Guide!