Early voters in NC cast over 3 million ballots in person, over 900,000 by mail

Early in-person voting ends this Saturday, Oct. 31 at 3 p.m. in North Carolina.

3,460,407 one stop early voting ballots have been cast, and 909,399 absentee ballots have been cast by mail as of 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, according to the State Board of Elections.

Out of the 7,345,481 registered voters in NC, more than 4.3 million have voted so far. That means voter turnout in the 2020 general election is at 59.1% in NC.

Over 561,000 NC voters cast ballots during the last Thursday and Friday of early voting during the 2016 election, which marked the highest turnout during a two-day span that year, the board reports.

The highest election turnout in recent state history was in 2008 with 69.5%.

If you haven’t cast your ballot for the 2020 election yet, there are still ways you can vote before Nov. 3.

A mailed in absentee ballot can still be counted if it’s postmarked by the day of the election and received up to 5 p.m. nine days later.

The United States Postal Office recommends voters send their ballots at least a week before election day to make sure they get counted.

You can track your absentee ballot here.

You can also hand in an absentee ballot at an early voting site by 5 p.m. on Tuesday or to your county’s Board of Elections.

You can find an early voting site here.

You can find where your Board of Elections is located here.

