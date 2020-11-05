Demonstrators rally in Greensboro as presidential election remains undecided

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The past 24 hours or so, people have been glued to their phones and TVs, waiting to see who will be named the winner of the presidential race of 2020.

With so much uncertainty in the air, a group gathered Wednesday in Greensboro, holding signs and chanting sayings like: “democracy is worth the wait.”

The group of about 80 people gathered outside the Greensboro Municipal Building to show their support and belief in the electoral system.

The rally comes just hours after President Donald Trump filed several lawsuits over vote counts in several states.

“This is to reinforce to everyone that the process is still working. We are counting every vote,” said Kathy Wheeler, event organizer and member of Indivisible Guilford County.

Demonstrators at the event said the president should accept whatever results come out of this election.

“Democracy is what makes our country what it is,” Wheeler said.

Many at the event said they aren’t surprised by Trump demanding recounts in states like Wisconsin, where Joe Biden has been projected to be the winner. Trump said Wednesday votes should no longer be counted in some other states.

“I realized it was going to be contested long before the election actually happened just because both sides are so passionate in what they stand for and Trump saying he was going to contest it regardless,” said Olivia Schmid, a rally participant.

For some, the emotions tied to this election feel all too familiar.

“It actually took me back to the Gore and Bush vote. I just been like everybody else — looking at the news just anticipating when’s our next president going to be announced,” said Malcolm Johnson, NAACP member.

While optimism is at the forefront of Johnson’s mind, for voters like him, it’s the uncertainty that bothers him.

Schmid believes common ground is how the country can move forward.

“I feel peace is definitely necessary, otherwise you’re going to draw harder lines in the sand and people are going to go either further left or further right,” she said.

This rally was scheduled about a week in advance and remained peaceful throughout.