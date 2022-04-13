GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Just ahead of the deadline day to file your income tax returns – that’s Monday, if you didn’t remember – the Democratic National Committee is launching a digital ad in North Carolina to address a topic keen to its interests: Republican discussions about raising taxes.

The ad, which is a digital buy tied to Google searches of tax services, is designed to remind voters that Republican Sen. Rick Scott’s 11-point “rescue” plan would raise taxes almost 40% in the state, the DNC said in a release. The ad also links to GOPtaxhike.com, which the DNC describes as “a website that breaks down who could pay more under Scott’s plan.”

New add you may see on a Google search about Republican tax ideas. (DNC)

This follows the North Carolina Democratic Party, which on March 28 had launched an ad via social media, primarily Facebook, that addressed three of the 14 Republicans who are seeking the seat being vacated by the retiring Republican Richard Burr: Rep. Ted Budd (R-Advance), former Gov. Pat McCrory of Charlotte and former Rep. Mark Walker of Greensboro.

At the center of both ad campaigns are the positions outlined by Scott (R-Florida), chair of the National Republican Senatorial Committee and someone speculated as a candidate for the presidency in 2024, in what he called “An 11-Point Plan To Rescue America.” That plan addresses hot-button issues, such as how to deal with crime and immigration and to grow the economy, along with social issues involving race and education.

Many Democrats have taken exception to Scott’s suggestion to change the tax structure to ensure that everyone pays some income tax, to “have skin in the game.”

“North Carolinians deserve to know what the Republican tax plan would mean for them – and for more than 39% of North Carolinians, it could mean higher taxes,” DNC spokesperson Rhyan Lake said. “While Democrats are working to lower costs and make your hard-earned money go further, there’s a good chance you could be paying higher taxes if Republicans get their way.”

Democrats say Scott’s plan, which they link to all Republicans, could raise taxes for more than “half of all seniors, 73% of couples making less than $90k a year and filing jointly, two-thirds of people making less than $40k a year, and more.”

The NCDP’s earlier ad had suggested that tax rates could rise “on 40% of North Carolinians” and threaten not only the Affordable Care Act – the premiums and coverage protected by that plan – but also Medicare and Social Security.

In support of Scott’s position, Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel had attacked Biden and said that “Republicans like Senator Rick Scott have real solutions to put us back on track. From lowering costs and creating jobs, to supporting police and securing the border, Republicans are offering a clear plan to protect and reinvigorate the America we know and love.”

Biden last month had unveiled a plan as part of his 2023 budget to levy a tax on some 700 American billionaires. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Kentucky) called it a “hare-brained scheme.”

Budd leads in polls

Budd is the front-runner in the North Carolina Republican primary, leading McCrory by as many as 16 points in recent polls. Walker has garnered between 7% and 9% of the vote. Cheri Beasley, the former chief justice of the North Carolina Supreme Court, is the presumptive nominee for Democrats.

A poll released Monday by WRAL-TV placed Budd’s share of the vote at 33% to McCrory’s 23%. All polls have had a large number of undecided voters.

The candidates

Democrats (11): Greg Antoine of Fayetteville, Cheri Beasley of Raleigh, Chrelle Booker of Tryon, James L. Carr Jr. of Harrisburg, Robert Colon of Wilmington, Alyssia Rose-Katherine Hammond of Raleigh, Lov Johnson of Charlotte, Tobias LaGrone of Greensboro, B.K. Maginnis of Charlotte, Rett Newton of Beaufort and Marcus Williams of Lumberton.

Republicans (14): Jen Banwart of Fuquay Varina, Lee Brian of Clayton, Leonard Bryant of Fayetteville, Drew Bulecza of Lincolnton, Ted Budd of Advance, Marjorie Eastman of Cary, David Flaherty of Cameron, Benjamin Griffiths of Cleveland, Kenneth Harper Jr. of Archdale, Pat McCrory of Charlotte, Charles Kenneth Moss of Randleman, Lichia Sibhatu of Raleigh, Debora Tshiovo of Moravian Falls and Mark Walker of Greensboro.

Libertarian: Shannon Bray of Apex.