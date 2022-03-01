Democrat Beasley comes to Greensboro as field for U.S. Senate race grows

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – There are only two more days of candidate filing in North Carolina’s election season, and one of the frontrunners in what is a field of maybe 19 for a seat in the U.S. Senate is coming to town on Wednesday.

Cheri Beasley, the Democrat seen as the likely nominee to replace retiring Republican Richard Burr, will meet with students at 12:30 p.m. outside the Williams Dining Hall on the campus of North Carolina A&T.

Democratic Senate candidate Cheri Beasley (WGHP)

This appearance comes just days after a man who lives not far from that campus, minister and psychotherapist Tobias LaGrone of Greensboro, filed to run against her.

LaGrone, who had appeared in at least one town hall meeting for Senate candidates last fall, filed his paperwork Monday at the state fairgrounds in Raleigh. LaGrone bills himself as a “pro-life conservative Democrat.”

Beasley, the former chief justice of the North Carolina Supreme Court, by far has garnered most of the campaign donations and endorsements, especially after state Sen. Jeff Jackson of Charlotte dropped out of the race late last year and endorsed her. Jackson now is running for Congress in the 14th District.

Candidate filing continues until noon on Friday, and barring an intervention by the U.S. Supreme Court, which is considering a motion filed by Republicans in the NC General Assembly, the Primary Election will be on May 17. The lawmakers’ suit would have no other bearing on the Senate race because it is not subject to legislative voting maps.

The NCGA is challenging a map for congressional districts approved last week by a 3-judge panel in Wake County Superior Court and then upheld on appeal by the state Supreme Court. The court’s order said that map was a version of the remedial congressional map drawn by the General Assembly and modified by three special masters appointed by the trial court.

Lawmakers base their complaint on the constitutional mandate that voting districts are to be drawn by the legislature, not the courts. The remedial maps from the General Assembly were required after the state Supreme Court tossed out the originals because they were unconstitutionally gerrymandered to maintain or expand Republicans’ control in Washington and Raleigh. SCOTUS has ruled in recent years that such decisions about gerrymandering were the purview of state courts.

Candidate filing resumed last Friday morning and has been robust, with the race for Senate at the top of the ticket. That field is approaching a Kentucky Derby-sized lineup.

Beasley and LaGrone are facing at least four other Democrats who have filed since Friday – Greg Antoine of Fayetteville, Chrelle Booker of Tryon, Shannon Bray of Apex and Alyssia Rose-Katherine Hammond of Raleigh – and two others who filed in December must reaffirm their intentions to run, Lov Johnson of Charlotte and Rett Newton of Beaufort.

There are officially at least five Republicans seeking the nomination, with four more to confirm and at least two more expected to file, meaning a potential field of 12.

Those who have filed in recent days are Drew Bulecza of Lincolnton, Rep. Ted Budd of Advance, Leonard Bryant of Fayetteville, Benjamin Griffiths of Cleveland, Kenneth Harper Jr. of Archdale and former Gov. Pat McCrory of Charlotte. Jen Banwart of Fuquay Varina, Lee Brian of Clayton, Charles Kenneth Moss of Randleman and Lichia Sibhatu of Raleigh had filed in December.

Former Rep. Mark Walker of Greensboro and newcomer Marjorie Eastman of Cary have been campaigning and fundraising and participated (with McCrory) in a debate last Saturday. They haven’t appeared on the NC Board of Elections list of filed candidates.

A release from Beasley’s staff said her appearance on Wednesday, in an area at 1601 East Market St. known as the “free speech zone,” would address investing in historically black colleges and universities by lowering costs and ensuring graduates have good career paths.