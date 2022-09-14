LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — There’s a new option for North Carolina voters.

The State Board of Elections approved plans to open up polls on at least one Sunday during early voting in 13 counties. Two of those are in the Piedmont Triad: Davidson County and Surry County.

On Wednesday night, members of the Davidson County Board of Elections met to discuss their plans. Oct. 30 is the day people in Davidson County will be able to come to polling places to vote. This is the first time the county has ever had voting on a Sunday.

“This just adds another chance for people to come out and vote,” said Andrew Richards, the director for the board.

All five early voting locations in Davidson County will open from 1 to 4 p.m. on the last Sunday in October so you can cast a ballot. Those polling locations are Midway United Methodist Church, the Davidson County Board of Elections Office, the Arcadia Community Center, the Thomasville Public Library and the Denton Public Library.

Richards told FOX8 he’s already recruiting people to work that Sunday.

“We always kind of struggle with every election trying to find enough workers,” he said.

He’ll need about seven people at the busiest locations, which are the Board of Elections Office and the Thomasville Public Library, and four people at the other three sites. That’s 26 more than usual.

“We do anticipate some of our usual staff that we have for early voting to want to have that day off, and that’s perfectly fine,” Richards said. “We’re going through the process now of trying to make sure we’re fully staffed.”

The local elections boards in 13 counties were unable to make a unanimous decision on early voting schedules and sites. That’s when the state board stepped in and decided each should open the polls on a Sunday. It’s something Ann Marie Clark, who lives in Davidson County, has been pushing for.

“I’m just very glad that the decision was made, and it’s only one Sunday,” she said. “If someone really wants to vote, and that is the only day they can make it, at least we have one Sunday.”

Clark thinks the change will benefit those whose work schedules conflict with polling place hours.

“There’s a thousand things you need to do when you get home, and getting to the poll may not be at the top of your list if you have children,” she said. “It’s just to provide the opportunity for all people to be able to vote.”

The early voting period runs for 17 days and is about a month away. It starts Oct. 20 and runs through Nov. 5.