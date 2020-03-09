Cory Booker endorses Joe Biden

U.S. Senator Cory Booker delivers remarks at a campaign event on November 13, 2019 in New York City. Despite low polling numbers, Booker remained confident in his campaign for president of the U.S. (Photo by Stephanie Keith/Getty Images)

New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker on Monday endorsed Joe Biden for president, the latest high-profile supporter to back the former vice president.

“The answer to hatred & division is to reignite our spirit of common purpose. @JoeBiden won’t only win – he’ll show there’s more that unites us than divides us,” Booker tweeted. “He’ll restore honor to the Oval Office and tackle our most pressing challenges. That’s why I’m proud to endorse Joe.”

Booker is the latest former 2020 rival to endorse Biden.

Over the weekend, California Sen. Kamala Harris offered her support.