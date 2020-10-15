Cooper, Forest compete at lone N.C. gubernatorial debate

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper and Republican Lt. Gov. Dan Forest participated in the lone gubernatorial debate of the 2020 election cycle.

The Wednesday debate was hosted by the state’s Association of Broadcasters.

Cooper has long criticized Forest for refusing to wear masks at political rallies.

Forest has attacked Cooper for a slow reopening of schools and businesses during the coronavirus pandemic.

Coronavirus trends have worsened in North Carolina as the state has transitioned to a Phase 3 reopening.

Hospitalizations are at their highest levels since August, with more than 1,100 people currently hospitalized for COVID-19.