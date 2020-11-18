Close race for North Carolina chief justice going to recount

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The extremely close race for North Carolina Supreme Court chief justice will have a recount.

Democratic incumbent Cheri Beasley formally requested the recount Tuesday while Republican challenger Paul Newby held a narrow lead after nearly 5.4 million ballots have been counted.

State election officials say counties must complete the recount by Nov. 25.

Democratic Attorney General Josh Stein won Tuesday a second four-year term after totals showed his lead outside the 10,000-vote margin in which Republican Jim O’Neill could seek a recount.

Beasley became the state’s first Black female chief justice in 2019. Newby is the senior associate justice.

