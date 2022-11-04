GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – A spokesperson for Christian Castelli, the Republican candidate for the 6th Congressional District, said Friday that his campaign had received no response to its demands that Democrat Kathy Manning cease-and-desist distributing television and print ads that include material Castelli’s attorney says is false.

Rep. Kathy Manning (D-Greensboro) (Courtesy of US House of Representatives)

Christian Castelli, GOP nominee in the 6th Congressional District. (CAMPAIGN PHOTO)

Manning’s campaign says that’s because the letter only arrived at the campaign office on Wednesday, which was several days after it was posted on Twitter and that the ad does not say what Castelli’s letter claims it does.

The letter, dated Oct. 28 and written by attorney Charles H. Winfree of Greensboro, is addressed to Tim McCarthy, an attorney who works at CNN in New York and who has no affiliation with Manning’s campaign, a spokesperson said.

In the letter, Winfree says Manning’s ads falsely accuse Castelli of “supporting a complete ban on abortions, with no exceptions, and accuses him of favoring the elimination of protections for pre-existing [medical] conditions.”

Castelli shared his demand on social media, but Tina Forsberg, his campaign manager, said Friday, “As of right now [Friday morning], there has been no response (which is its own response).

“Voters will decide – we just want them to have the facts when they do,” Forsberg wrote in an email response to a query from WGHP.

A representative for Manning said in an email to WGHP that “our campaign’s ads are accurate – that’s why every television station in the district has continued to air them. This letter is just Mr. Castelli’s latest attempt at distracting from his extreme stances on abortion and gutting health care protections for pre-existing conditions.”

Manning, a former attorney from Greensboro, is seeking her second term in Washington. Castelli, a former Army officer and business owner from Southern Pines, is challenging her in a district that includes all of Guilford County, all of Rockingham County, most of Caswell County and most of the city of Winston-Salem. Republicans have targeted it as a possible flip district because it is slightly less blue than it was when Manning took 62.3% of the vote in 2020.

This is the current congressional map that has been appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court. (NC GENERAL ASSEMBLY)

Early in-person voting in North Carolina continues through 3 p.m. Saturday at various locations in every county, with the General Election on Tuesday. Through Nov. 3, more than 1.7 million votes had been collected statewide, either by mail or in person, which is roughly 50,000 more than at the same time in 2018. Nearly 87,000 of those votes were in Guilford County, more than 66,000 in Forsyth County and more than 15,000 in Rockingham County, officials reported.

The abortion issue

Winfree did not respond immediately to an email from WGHP that contained follow-up questions, but his letter says that Castelli does not agree with Manning’s support for “abortion on demand at all times during pregnancy, with no limitations, Mr. Castelli has consistently stated that abortion should be legal in certain circumstances.”

Castelli was one of several Republicans in North Carolina who adjusted the issues pages of their websites after their nominations in May and the Supreme Court’s ruling in June on Roe v. Wade to reduce the presence of pro-life positions they had portrayed earlier.

Winfree’s letter includes in its defense a link to an article published by WXII.

“Again, I’m pro-life I want, yeah, I would like to see us as a society that moves closer toward a society that bans abortion,” Castelli told WXII before elaborating that “at times exceptions are gonna have to be made,” specifically in cases of rape or incest.

Manning has been an outspoken supporter of women’s health issues. In July – after the Supreme Court overturned abortion rights granted by Roe v. Wade and included language that caused concern about additional bans on rights – she authored a bill to guarantee access to birth control, which passed the House despite “no” votes from all GOP representatives from North Carolina. The Senate has not taken it up.

Manning told WGHP that she supports the limitations established in the Roe decision.

“The standard in Roe, I believe, in the first trimester allows a woman the freedom to make her own reproductive decisions,” she said. “After that, there are different factors that fall into place.” She said restrictions should revolve around “the viability” of the fetus.

Pre-existing conditions

Castelli’s letter also says that Manning falsely states in the ad that Castelli supports the elimination of protections for pre-existing conditions, which Winfree called “another damnable lie” and calls the statement “defamatory.”

Castelli says his position on health care is based on an infection that has had a traumatic effect on the health of his daughter.

“My daughter was born a couple months premature and got very sick from a hospital-acquired infection and spent six months in Duke Children’s Hospital,” Castelli told WGHP. That infection led to cerebral palsy and a seizure disorder.

“She developed a seizure disorder, and I revived her from dead several times,” he said.

But, although Winfree’s letter says that the cited article “documents that he [Castelli] does not support the repeal of the Affordable Care Act,” the article in fact does not mention that issue at all.

Forsberg, speaking on Castelli’s behalf, said that Manning was spreading “disinformation.”

“The voters’ concerns about crushing inflation, woke indoctrination of their children, rampant crime, and Manning’s 100% Biden vote record are being ignored by her,” she said. “While publicly she characterizes the vote as ‘sacred,’ and not to be ‘infringed’ by common sense security measures such as voter ID, she engages in a blatant disinformation campaign about Lt. Colonel Castelli.”