Check out who is running for which office the Piedmont Triad

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Although many incumbents in elections across the Piedmont Triad will return to office for another term without even having to sweat a campaign, some of the Triad’s longest-serving leaders will have work to do if they want another four years in office.

Candidate filing ended on Friday, and, after the U.S. Supreme Court declined to intervene on the congressional map approved last week by the courts, the races are pretty much set, with some very crowded fields in the U.S. Senate and congressional races and several incumbents in the General Assembly virtually guaranteed a return to office.

Write-in candidates have some time to get into their names onto the ballot for Nov. 8, but we know the lineups for the primary election on May 17. And we know some folks who have been serving for several years have opposition.

Two of the region’s biggest names – Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan and Rockingham County Sheriff Sam Page – are among them.

Vaughan, mayor of Greensboro since being elected in 2013 and a member of the City Council before that, has said this will be her last campaign, and she faces a sitting member of the council, District 3 representative Justin Outling, in the nonpartisan race.

Outling long ago had announced his plans, but two others have joined the race: developer Eric Robert, who once sued the city for saying it misled him about a grant, and Mark Cummings, a former judge who resigned in 2020 after an ethics investigation.

All incumbents on City Council face challengers, and former council member Zack Matheny and longtime council critic Bill Mashburn are competing to replace Outling in District 3.

All of this was supposed to be decided last fall, but because of the delayed 2020 census results, new districts for the City Council could not be drawn in time. After briefly considering having a divided election – at-large races last year, district races this year – the Council aligned with the 2022 election calendar.

Page, first elected sheriff in 1998 and one of the most vocal and powerful Republican voices in the region, won’t be on the ballot until November, when he will face Democrat Tyrone Scales, a long-time police officer and detective in his hometown of Eden.

Another longtime sheriff, Republican Terry Johnson, who has served Alamance County since 2002, also faces opposition from Democrat Kelly T. White of Burlington, the deputy chief of the Winston-Salem State University campus police.

Three other sheriffs across the Piedmont Triad will not be opposed – Caswell County Sheriff Tony Durden, Surry County Sheriff Steve Hiatt and Alleghany County Sheriff Bryan Maines – but that’s not the case in Guilford County First-term incumbent Democrat Danny Rogers is facing two challengers in the Democratic primary, and there are six Republicans vying to take on the winner.

Retired Greensboro Police Capt. TJ Phipps of Greensboro and Juan Monjaras, a deputy sheriff under Rogers, are challenging him for the Democratic nomination.

In the Republican primary are retired Guilford County Sheriff’s Deputy Phil Byrd of Greensboro, law enforcement officer Adam Perry Moore of Oak Ridge, former Guilford County Chief Sheriff’s Deputy Randy Powers of Greensboro, former Guilford County Chief Sheriff’s Deputy E. L. Melvin of Kernersville, former federal ATF special agent Billy Queen of Oak Ridge and former Greensboro Police officer William White of Pleasant Garden.

Lots of competition

Many judicial candidates, district attorneys and clerks of courts are unopposed across the regional, but Guilford County District Attorney Avery Crump and Clerk of Court Lisa Y. Johnson-Tonkins, both seeking re-election after serving one term, are being challenged in the Democratic primary.

One of the most contested races is for Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Board of Education. There are 12 candidates for three at-large seats, five candidates for two seats in District 1 and 11 candidates four seats in District 2.

On the Guilford County Board of Commissioners, Democrat Frankie T. Jones Jr. of Greensboro will face two Democrats and two Republicans to keep the seat in District 7, where he recently was chosen to fill the unexpired term of the late Carolyn Coleman. Democratic incumbent Carlvena Foster of High Point is unopposed in District 1, but Incumbents Democrat Kay Cashion (at-large) and Republican Alan Perdue (District 2) face challengers. A Democrat and three Republicans are seeking the open seat in District 3.

Sheriff’s races

Guilford County Sheriff Danny Rogers is being challenged by TJ Phipps of Greensboro and Juan Monjaras of Greensboro for the Democratic nomination. Phil Byrd of Greensboro, Adam Perry Moore of Oak Ridge, Randy Powers of Greensboro, E. L. Melvin of Kernersville, Billy Queen of Oak Ridge and William White of Pleasant Garden are vying for the GOP nomination.

Incumbent Rockingham County Sheriff Sam Page, a Republican from Eden, will be opposed by Democrat Tyrone Scales of Eden.

Alamance Sheriff Terry Johnson, a Republican incumbent, will face Democrat Kelly T. White of Burlington.

Randolph County Sheriff Gregory Seabolt of Denton is being challenged Robert Graves of Asheboro and Timmy Hasty of Randleman in the Republican primary.

Davidson County Sheriff Richie Simmons, a Republican, is facing a challenge from Mike James of Denton.

Davie County Sheriff J.D. Hartman, a Republican from Mocksville, has primary challenges from Mark Howell and Jimmy Staley, both of Mocksville.

Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough Jr. of Clemmons, a Democrat, will be challenged by Ernie Leyba, a Republican from Winston-Salem.

Stokes County Sheriff Joey Lemons of Walnut Cover is being challenged in the GOP primary by Jason Tuttle of King.

Wilkes County Sheriff Chris Shew, a Republican from Wilkesboro, races Republican challenger Eric L. Boyd of Moravian Falls.

Yadkin County Sheriff Ricky Oliver, a Republican from Yadkinville, is facing a challenge from Nick Smitherman of East Bend.

Montgomery County Sheriff Chris Watkins has not filed for re-election. Jamie Kerney and Pete Herron of Troy are Republican candidates.

Caswell County Sheriff Tony Durden of Pelham, a Democrat, is unopposed.

Surry County Sheriff Steve Hiatt, a Republican from Mount Airy, is unopposed.

Alleghany County Sheriff Bryan Maines, a Democrat, is unopposed.

Candidates in local elections

Alamance County

District Attorney 17: Sean Boone (R) of Graham

Commissioners (2 open seats): Anthony Pierce (D) of Haw River, Craig Turner (R), Steve Carter (R) and Robert Turner (R) of Burlington and Rudy Cartassi (R) of Mebane

District Court 15A: Brad Allen of Burlington

Clerk of Superior Court: Republican Meredith Tuck Edwards of Graham

Board of Education (3 seats): Leonard Harrison, Dan W. Ingle, Chuck Marsh, Charles Parker, Seneca Rogers and Avery Wagoner

Alleghany County

Superior Court Judge District 23, Seat 1: Michael D. Duncan (R) of Wilkesboro.

District Court Judge District 23, Seat 1: Rob Crumpton (R) of Wilkesboro.

District Court Judge District 23, Seat 2: Bill Brooks (R) of Wilkesboro is unopposed.

District Court Judge District 23, Seat 3: Republicans Jonathan Jordan of Jefferson and Laura Byrd Luffman of North Wilkesboro are in the primary.

District Attorney 34: Republican Tom E. Horner of Moravian Falls is unopposed.

Commissioners: Incumbent Bill Osborn of Piney Creek and Tom Horner of Moravian Falls, Jim Halsey of Sparta and Brad Mabe of Laurel Springs are on the Democratic slate. Republicans Bobby Irwin (an incumbent), Ralph Dolinger, Bake Rector and Jeff Smith of Sparta, Timmy Evans of Ennice and Charles L. Scott and Greg Walker of Glade Valley vie for 5-person board.

Board of Education: Democrat Brant Burgiss of Laurel Springs and Republicans Amy Bottomley of Ennice, Donna Moxley Rea and Rick Wooten of Sparta vie for 5-person board.

Alleghany Clerk of Superior Court: Democrat Susie Gambill of Sparta faces Republican Gary Justin West of Laurel Springs.

Caswell County

Superior Court District 17A, Seat 1: Republican John M. Morris of Eden is unopposed.

Superior Court District 17A, Seat 2: Republicans Stan Allen of Mayodan and Jewel Ann Farlow of Reidsville will face off.

District Court District 17A, Seat 1: Republican Chris Freeman of Wentworth is unopposed.

District Court District 17A, Seat 2: Republican Christine Fields Strader of Madison is unopposed.

District Court District 17A, Seat 3: Republican Erica Standfield Brandon of Reidsville is unopposed.

District Attorney 22: Republican Jason Ramey of Stoneville is unopposed.

Commissioners: Republicans Mark J. Dill of Pelham and Frank Rose of Yanceyville will meet in District 1. Republican Finch Holt of Ruffin is unopposed in District 2. Republicans Tim Yarbrough and Steve Oestreicher of Prospect Hill will meet in District 5.

Clerk of Superior Court: Democrat John I. Satterfield is unopposed.

Board of Education: Wayne L. Owen of Blanch will face Joel Lillard of Yanceyville in District 2. Vennie Beggarly of Providence in District 1 and Nicole Smith of Burlington in District 5 are unopposed.

Davidson County

Superior Court Judge District 22B Seat 1: Republican Robert A Broadie of High Point is unopposed.

District Court Judge District 22B, Seat 1: Republican Mary F. Covington of Lexington is unopposed.

District Court Judge District 22B, Seat 2: Republican Jon Myers of Lexington is unopposed.

District Court Judge District 22B, Seat 3: Republican Terry Carlton of Advance is unopposed.

District Court Judge District 22B, Seat 4: Democrat Rosalind Baker Lexington will face Republican David S. Doherty of Lexington.

District Court Judge District 22B, Seat 5: Republicans Eric J. Farr of Mocksville, Jon Welborn and Cindy Ellis of Advance will vie.

District Court Judge District 22B, Seat 6: Republican Carlos E. Jane of Winston-Salem is unopposed.

District Attorney 33: Republican Garry W. Frank of Lexington is unopposed.

Commissioners: Democrat Tonya Lanier of Lexington will face Republicans Zak Crotts, Don Deal and Chris Elliott of Lexington, Tripp Kester of Winston-Salem, Mandy Ellis Kiser of Lexington Fred Lankford Jr. of High Point, Robert Miller of Lexington, Matt Mizell of Winston-Salem, Steve Shell of Lexington, Don W. Truell of Thomasville and Karen Watford of Thomasville, who will vie for some of seven seats.

Clerk of Superior Court: Republican Sandie Tysinger Chappell of Thomasville is unopposed.

Register of Deeds: Incumbent Republican Michael E. Horne of Lexington faces Republican Roger Younts of Lexington.

Board of Education: Debra Verdell of Lexington in at-large race and Lewie Phillips of Lexington in Ward 6 are unopposed. Angela Knotts McDuffie and Fay Craven Boger of Lexington will vie in Ward 5.

Lexington Mayor: John Clowney, Jason Hayes, Donald Holt Sr. and Rosa Terry will compete.

Lexington City Council: Esther Adams-Neely, Keith Curry and Vivian Royal are candidates in Ward 1, Jim Myers and JJ Jones in Ward 2, and Brent Wall and Mat Welborn in Ward 3. John R. Burke and Julia Dunn are candidates in Ward 4.

Davie County

Superior Court Judge District 22B Seat 1: Republican Robert A Broadie of High Point is unopposed.

District Court Judge District 22B, Seat 1: Republican Mary F. Covington of Lexington is unopposed.

District Court Judge District 22B, Seat 2: Republican Jon Myers of Lexington is unopposed.

District Court Judge District 22B, Seat 4: Democrat Rosalind Baker Lexington will face Republican David S. Doherty of Lexington.

District Court Judge District 22B, Seat 5: Republicans Eric J. Farr of Mocksville, Jon Welborn and Cindy Ellis of Advance will vie.

District Court Judge District 22B, Seat 6: Republican Carlos E. Jane of Winston-Salem is unopposed.

District Attorney 33: Republican Garry W. Frank of Lexington is unopposed.

Commissioners: James Blakely, Benita Finney and Brent Schoaf of Advance and Charles Odell Williams and Brent Duane Vestal of Mocksville will compete.

Board of Education: Republicans Joe Caudle of Yadkinville, Con Shelton of Mocksville and Timothy L. Brinkley, Marie Helms and Jay Weaver of Advance will compete.

Clerk of Superior Court: Republicans Andrew C. Brock and Jason Lawrence of Mocksville, Dan Robertson of Advance and Sonya Spry of Harmony will vie.

Forsyth County

Superior Court Judge District 21A Seat 1: Republican Richard S. Gottlieb of Winston-Salem is unopposed.

Superior Court Judge District 21A Seat 2: Republican Aaron J. Berlin of Clemmons is unopposed.

District Court Judge District 21 Seat 1: Democrat Valene K. McMasters of Winston-Salem is unopposed.

District Court Judge District 21A Seat 2: Democrat Fred Adams of Clemmons is unopposed.

District Court Judge District 21A Seat 3: Republican Ted Kazakos of Lewisville is unopposed.

District Court Judge District 21A Seat 4: Democrat George Cleland of Winston-Salem is unopposed.

District Attorney 31: Democrat Denise S. Hartsfield of Winston-Salem will face Republican Jim O’Neill of Winston-Salem.

Commissioners: Democrats Dan Beese of Winston-Salem and Ted Kaplan of Lewisville and Republican Terri Mrazek of Belews Creek will vie for the at-large seat. District A: Democrats Fleming El-Amin, Phil Carter, Gardenia Henley, Tonya D. McDaniel and Shai Woodbury, all of Winston-Salem, will compete to face Republican Michael R. Owens or Reginald Reid of Winston-Salem. District B: Republican Don Martin of Tobaccoville is unopposed.

Forsyth County Board of Education:

At-large candidates: Democrats Sabrina Coone-Godfrey, Deanna Kaplan, Kimberly Stone and Richard Watts, all of Winston-Salem; Libertarian Regina Garner of Winston-Salem; Republicans Sarah Absher, Tabitha Hackett, Michael Hardman and Robert Nunzio Caprizzi, of Winston-Salem, Millie Williams of Kernersville, Allen Daniel of Clemmons and Carolyn Albright of Pfafftown.

Democrats Alex B. Bohannon, Trevonia “BG” Brown-Gaither, Chenita Barber Johnson, Richie “Lightbulb” Johnson Jr. and Tarsha M. Shore, all of Winston-Salem. District 2: Democrat Jennifer Castillo will face one of Republicans Jimmy Boyd, Leah H. Crowley, Lida Calvert Hayes, Susan Miller and Yvonne Williams of Winston-Salem, Robert Barr and Stanley M. Elrod of Clemmons, Steve Wood of Pfafftown, Holly Pegram of Kernersville and Jason Lucero of Walnut Grove.

Clerk of Superior Court: Democrats Tina Flowers and John Snow of Winston-Salem and Denise Hines of Kernersville will face off.

Guilford County

Superior Court Judge District 18C Seat 1: Democrat Stuart Albright of Greensboro is unopposed.

District Court Judge District 18 Seat 1: Democrat Marc Ross Tyrey of Stokesdale is unopposed.

District Court Judge District 18 Seat 2: Democrat Larry L. Archie of Greensboro is unopposed.

District Attorney 24: Democratic incumbent Avery Michelle Crump of Greensboro will face Democrat Brenton J. Boyce of Greensboro in the primary.

Commissioners: Democrat Kay Cashion and Greg Drumwright of Greensboro and Republicans Jerry Branson of Julian and Alvin Robinson of McLeansville seek the at-large seats. Democratic incumbent Carlvena Foster of High Point is unopposed in District 1. Incumbent Republican Alan Perdue of Greensboro will face Republican Steve Arnold of High Point and Democrat Paul Meinhart of Julian in District 2. Democrat Derek Mobley of Greensboro will face one of Republicans George McClellan of Oak Ridge, Dan Suter of Summerfield or Pat Tillman of Greensboro in District 3. Democrats Anthony Izzard of Greensboro, Frankie T. Jones Jr. and Lisa McMillan of Greensboro and Republicans Kenny Abbe and Karen Coble Albright, both of Greensboro, will vie in District 7.

Board of Education:

At-large: Democrat Alan Sherouse and Republican Demetria Carter, both of Greensboro.

Democrat Alan Sherouse and Republican Demetria Carter, both of Greensboro. District 2: Democrat Amanda Cook of High Point and Republicans Crissy Pratt of High Point and Marc Ridgill of Liberty.

Democrat Amanda Cook of High Point and Republicans Crissy Pratt of High Point and Marc Ridgill of Liberty. District 4: Democrat Deon Clark of McLeansville and Republican Linda Welborn of Greensboro.

Democrat Deon Clark of McLeansville and Republican Linda Welborn of Greensboro. District 6: Democrat Khem D. Irby of Greensboro and Republicans Tim Andrew of High Point and Matthew R. Kuennen of Jamestown.

Democrat Khem D. Irby of Greensboro and Republicans Tim Andrew of High Point and Matthew R. Kuennen of Jamestown. District 8: Incumbent Democrat Deena Hayes-Greene is unopposed.

Incumbent Democrat Deena Hayes-Greene is unopposed. Clerk of Superior Court: Incumbent Democrats Lisa Y. Johnson-Tonkins of Greensboro will face Democrat Lu-Ann Wilkinson of Jamestown.

Greensboro Mayor: Incumbent Nancy Vaughn will face Mark Timothy Cummings, Justin Outling and Eric Robert.

Greensboro City Council:

At-large candidates: Incumbent Marikay Abuzuaiter, Melodi Fentress, Felton Foushee and Hugh Holston.

Incumbent Marikay Abuzuaiter, Melodi Fentress, Felton Foushee and Hugh Holston. District 1: Incumbent Sharon Hightower and Timothy Kirkpatrick.

Incumbent Sharon Hightower and Timothy Kirkpatrick. District 2: Incumbent Goldie Wells, Cecile “CC” Crawford, LaToya Bernie Gathers and Portia Shipman.

Incumbent Goldie Wells, Cecile “CC” Crawford, LaToya Bernie Gathers and Portia Shipman. District 3: Bill Marshburn and Zack Matheny.

Bill Marshburn and Zack Matheny. District 4: Incumbent Nancy Hoffman and Thurston H. Reeder Jr.

Incumbent Nancy Hoffman and Thurston H. Reeder Jr. District 5: Incumbent Tammi Z. Thurm, Robert Bodenhamer and Tony Wilkins.

Montgomery County

District Court Judge District 20A Seat 1: Republican Phillip Cornett of Norwood is unopposed.

District Court Judge District 20A Seat 2: Republican John R. Nance of Stanfield is unopposed.

District Court Judge District 20A Seat 1: Republican Thai Vang of Troy is unopposed.

District Attorney 28: Republican T. Lynn Clodfelter of Norwood is unopposed.

Montgomery County Board of Commissioners: Democrats Wade Auman of Biscoe and Rosa Little of Mount Gilead and Republicans Bill Braley of Mount Gilead, Steven Hair and John Shaw of Troy are candidates for at-large seats.

Clerk of Superior Court: Republican John K. Deaton of Biscoe is unopposed.

Rockingham County

Superior Court Judge District 17A Seat 1: Democrat Ed Wilson of Eden faces Republican John M. Morris of Eden.

Superior Court District 17A, Seat 2: Republicans Stan Allen of Mayodan and Jewel Ann Farlow of Reidsville will face off.

District Court District 17A, Seat 1: Republican Chris Freeman of Reidsville is unopposed.

District Court District 17A, Seat 2: Republican Christine Fields Strader of Madison is unopposed.

District Court District 17A, Seat 3: Republican Erica Standfield Brandon of Reidsville is unopposed.

District Attorney 22: Republican Jason Ramey of Stoneville is unopposed.

Rockingham County Board of Commissioners: Republicans Vanessa McGee-Smith Kearney of Reidsville, David Meyers and Don Powell of Reidsville are candidates for an unexpired term.

Rockingham County Board of Education: Republicans Philip Butler of Summerfield, James Fink of Eden Kimberly Walker McDaniel of Reidsville and Paula Harvell Rakestraw of Madison are at-large candidates.

Clerk of Superior Courts: Republican Abner M. Bullins of Eden is unopposed.

Stokes County

District Court Judge District 17B Seat 1: Republicans Gretchen Hollar Kirkman of Mount Airy will face Mark Miller of Elkin.

District Court Judge District 17B Seat 2: Republican Tom Langan of Pilot Mountain is unopposed.

District Court Judge District 17B Seat 3: Republican Marian M. Boone of Mount Airy is unopposed.

District Attorney 23: Republican Tim Watson of Mount Airy is unopposed.

Stokes County Board of Commissioners: Incumbent Republicans Wayne Barncastle of King, Rick Morris of Danbury and Andy Nickelson of Lawsonville face Republican challengers Caroline Scott Armstrong of King, Brad Chandler of Westfield, Mike Fulp of Pine Hall, Jake Oakley of Walnut Grove and Harold Collins and Keith Wood of Danbury for three spots on the 5-person board.

Stokes County Board of Education: Republicans Justin Duncan of Germantown and Mike Rogers of Walnut Grove face off.

Clerk of Superior Court: Democrat Kathy Joy Kiser of King will face one of Republicans Mark Badgett of Pinnaco, Clarence “Will” Carter III of King and Brad Lankford of Danbury to replace Jason Tuttle.

Surry County

District Court Judge District 17B Seat 1: Republicans Gretchen Hollar Kirkman of Mount Airy will face Mark Miller of Elkin.

District Court Judge District 17B Seat 2: Republican Tom Langan of Pilot Mountain is unopposed.

District Court Judge District 17B Seat 3: Republican Marian M. Boone of Mount Airy is unopposed.

District Attorney 23: Republican Tim Watson of Mount Airy is unopposed.

Surry County Board of Commissioners: Democrat Ken Badgett of Dobson will face either of Republicans Mark Marion of Dobson or Landon Tolbert of Mount Airy in the Central District. Republicans Walter D. Harris, Bill Goins and Steven R. Odum are vying in the Mount Airy District. Republicans Eddie Harris of State Road and Tessa Saeli of Elkin will face off in the South District.

Clerk of Superior Court: Incumbent Republican L. Neil Brendle of Dobson faces challengers Teresa O’Dell of Mount Airy and Melissa Marion Welch of Dobson.

Surry County Board of Education: Democrat Mamie McKinney Sutphin of Pilot Mountain will face Republican Tony L. Hutchens of Mount Airy in District 2. Republicans Jessica George of Siloam and Kent Whitaker of Dobson face off in District 3. Republicans T.J. Bledsoe, Donna McLamb and Jimmy Yokeley, all of Dobson, vie in District 4.

Elkin City School Board: Republicans Earl M. Blackburn, Johnny M. Blevins, Patty Crosswhite and Denny Lazar are vying in the City District. Republican Jennifer Kleinheksel of State Road is unopposed in the West District. Democrat Tim Matthews of Mount Airy is unopposed for the at-large seat.

Mount Airy City School Board: Republicans Kyle A. Leonard in District A and Ben Cooke in District B are unopposed.

Mount Airy Mayor: Interim Mayor Ron Niland faces Jon Cawley and Teresa Lewis.

Mount Airy Board of Commissioners: Chad Hutchens, John Pritchard and Joanna Refvem are candidates in the North Ward. Gene Clark, Phillip Thacker and Joe Zalescik are candidates in North Ward. Deborah Cochran, Tonda Phillips and Steve Yokeley are candidates for an unexpired at-large term.

Wilkes County

District Court Judge District 23 Seat 1: Republican Rob Crumpton of Wilkesboro is unopposed.

District Court Judge District 23 Seat 2: Republican Bill Brooks of Wilkesboro is unopposed.

District Court Judge District 23 Seat 3: Republican Jonathan Jordan of Crumpler will face Republican Laura Byrd Luffman of North Wilkesboro.

District Attorney 34: Republican Tom E. Horner of Moravian Falls is unopposed.

Wilkes County Board of Commissioners: Republicans Gary D. Blevins, Barry Bush, J. Rodney Caudill and Randy D. Queen of Wilkesboro and Ralph Charlie Broyhill and Lori Higgins Call of Millers Creek, Tonya Nichols Felts and Stoney S. Greene of Purlear and Bill Sexton of Hays are candidates for the 5-person board. There are no incumbents.

Clerk of Superior Court: Republicans Regina Combs Billings and Teresa Byers Stone, both of Hays, are the candidates.

Wilkes County Board of Education: Incumbents Rudy Holbrook of Elkin and Sharron Nichols Huffman of North Wilkesboro are challenged by Teresa B. Ray and Jammie Y. Jolly of Roaring River and Tammy Stanley of North Wilkesboro.

Yadkin County

Superior Court Judge District 23 Seat 1: Republican Michael D. Duncan of Wilkesboro is unopposed.

District Court Judge District 23 Seat 1: Republican Rob Crumpton of Wilkesboro is unopposed.

District Court Judge District 23 Seat 2: Republican Bill Brooks of Wilkesboro is unopposed.

District Court Judge District 23 Seat 3: Republican Jonathan Jordan of Crumpler will face Republican Laura Byrd Luffman of North Wilkesboro.

District Attorney 34: Republican Tom E. Horner of Moravian Falls is unopposed.

Yadkin County Board of Commissioners: Republican incumbents Kevin Austin of Yadkinville, Gilbert Hemric of Hamptonville, Frank Zachary of Yadkinville face challengers Rodney Gordon of Yadkinville and Cliff Collins of Hamptonville.

Clerk of Superior Court: Republican Beth Williams Holcomb of East Bend is unopposed.

Yadkin County Coroner: Republican Slim Collins of East Bend is unopposed.

Yadkin County Register of Deeds: Republican Aric Wilhelm of Yadkinville is unopposed.

Yadkin County Board of Education: Incumbents Sam Crews of Yadkinville, Tim Parks of Union Grove and Tim Weatherman of Jonesville will be challenged by Barry M. Cole of Yadkinville.