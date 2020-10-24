Biden campaign launches ‘TrumpCovidPlan.com’ — a site that reads ‘Not Found’

During Thursday’s debate, Joe Biden pointed to President Donald Trump’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic in the U.S. multiple times, calling it a mishandling and saying that the president didn’t have a plan.

Biden revealed a website on Friday called TrumpCovidPlan.com and it features a photo of Trump with the promise: “You’ve never seen a plan like it.”

After eight months of this pandemic, we finally found President Trump's plan to beat COVID-19. https://t.co/KO4g328Uvr — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 23, 2020

But when users click on the site, they’re redirected to the blank error message: “Not Found.”

“The Trump plan to defeat the Coronavirus and reopen safely does not exist,” the site reads.

Trump defended his administration’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic during the debate as new cases of the virus have surged across the country.

“It will go away,” Trump said. “We’re rounding the turn. We’re rounding the corner. It’s going away.”

The president said that Americans were learning to “live with it,” and Biden responded that “People are learning to die with it.”

As of this week, the U.S. is averaging 60,000 cases of COVID-19 daily.

