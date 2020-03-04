Bernie Sanders wins Utah’s Democratic presidential primary

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Bernie Sanders has won Utah's Democratic presidential primary. The state has 29 delegates at stake.

Sanders has a deep well of popularity with the state's left-leaning voters.

The Democratic primary is open in Utah, so voters can cast a ballot regardless of party affiliation. Some in the Republican majority have not fully embraced President Donald Trump and moderates saw an opportunity to woo middle-of-the-road voters with a pitch that they offer the best chance to unseat the president.

Sanders has also won Vermont and Colorado. Joe Biden has won Arkansas, Minnesota, Tennessee, Alabama, Oklahoma, North Carolina and Virginia.