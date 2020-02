Bernie Sanders (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Sen. Bernie Sanders will campaign in Winston-Salem next week.

A rally and march to early vote will be held Thursday at the C.E. Gaines Center at Winston-Salem State University.

The rally starts at 11:30 a.m. Doors open at 10 a.m.

This event is free and open to the public. Tickets are not required, but an RSVP is encouraged.