Bernie Sanders leads in NC Democratic primary, High Point University poll finds

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Bernie Sanders is in lead among North Carolina Democratic primary voters, according to a new poll from High Point University.

The poll found that 31% of people who said they are registered Democratic voters and unaffiliated voters planning to vote in the Democratic primary support Sen. Bernie Sanders’ presidential bid.

Following behind Sanders by double digits, former New York City Mayor Bloomberg has the support of 18% of the voting block.

The numbers are much closer among those likely to vote or who have already voted with Sanders polling at 28% to Bloomberg’s 20%.

Among self-identified registered voters who may vote in the Democratic primary, 14% support former Vice President Joe Biden and 11% support Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

Pete Buttigieg garnered the support of 8%, and Steyer, of 4%, though both candidates have since suspended their campaigns.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar has 3% support.

President Donald Trump has a vast major of the support, 89%, of those who say they are registered Republican voters or unaffiliated voters planning to vote in the Republican primary.

Among those likely to vote or who have already voted, Trump has 91% support.

Only 4% support Joe Walsh and Bill Weld each.

North Carolina Governor

In the governor’s race, 68% of those who may vote in the Democratic primary support Gov. Roy Cooper with 14% supporting Ernest T. Reeves. 64% of those who may vote in the Republican primary support Lt. Gov. Dan Forest with 12% supporting Sharon Hudson.

U.S. Senate

In the race for the Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate, former State Senator Cal Cunningham has the most support, 42%, among self-identified registered voters who may vote in the Democratic primary for U.S. Senator.

He is followed by State Senator Erica D. Smith (24%), Trevor Fuller (5%) and Steven Swenson (4%).

About one-quarter of these self-identified registered voters (24%) have not yet expressed a preference in the Democratic primary for U.S. Senate.

In the Republican primary for U.S. Senate, Thom Tillis has the support of 58% of the self-identified registered voters who may participate in the Republican primary.

Trailing behind Tillis, Paul Wright has 7% support, Larry Holmquist, 5%, and Sharon Hudson, 5%.

More than one-quarter (26%) of these self-identified registered voters currently express no preference.

Approval Ratings

President Donald Trump has an approval rating of 46%, according to the poll. Just less than half of North Carolinians, 47%, say they do not approve of the job Trump is doing as president.

Gov. Roy Cooper has the approval of 42% of North Carolinians, and 33% disapprove of his work as governor. A full quarter, 25%, did not share an opinion.

Sen. Thom Tillis has an approval rating of 34%, compared to 36% disapproval. 31% shared no opinion.

Just under a quarter, 24%, approve of how U.S. Congress is doing with 55% disapproving. 21% offered no opinion.

See the full release from High Point University for more results.