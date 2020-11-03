Video shows officials counting ballots in Guilford County

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Ballot counting is underway in Guilford County.

Tuesday morning, officials began counting ballots in the basement of the Guilford County Courthouse as voters cast their votes at local precincts.

At 6:30 a.m., voters filled up the parking lot at the former Covenant Grace Church off Lake Bryant Road where about a dozen people were standing in line to be among the first to vote on Election Day.

Most of the voters were spaced out and wearing masks, as well as jackets for the brisk morning.

Voters ran into a hiccup at Mendenhall Middle School. An outside observer at this polling location said the doors were locked until 6:42 a.m., but then someone came with the keys to unlock the building and things have been moving smoothly since then.

A reminder: voters must be registered in order to cast their ballot on Election Day.

This is not like early voting where you can go to any site in your county. You must go to your assigned polling place.

You can find that location on the North Carolina Board of Elections website through its polling place search tool.

Absentee ballots must be taken to the board of elections office today or be postmarked no later than 5 p.m. today.

You will not have to show an ID when you come to vote today.

