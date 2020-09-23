At Camp North End, Biden takes jabs at President Trump

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Presidential candidate Joe Biden made a campaign stop in the Queen City on Wednesday. He was in the Camp North End area and participated in a discussion at a Black Economic Summit.

He landed in Charlotte around noon and spoke at 12:45 p.m. When getting off the plane Biden was asked about North Carolina playing a significant role in the 2020 election and what gives him the sense he can win. “Donald Trump,” he responded.

Biden spoke with and did a Q&A session with Black small business owners, educators, and working people and heard about the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on them in a conversation moderated by Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles.

Biden is proposing $70 billion to invest in HBCUs and other minority-serving institutions and would leverage $150 billion in new capital for opportunities for Black-owned small businesses.

NBA player Chris Paul and Lyles spoke briefly before Biden came on stage and took questions.

Biden made multiple verbal attacks on President Trump. He accused Trump of using the Justice Department as his own law firm. He said Trump’s response to the coronavirus pandemic has been ‘criminal.’

Biden, Lyles, and Paul then went and ordered takeout from Mertz Heart & Soul restaurant in Uptown around 2 p.m.

North Carolina has become a pivotal campaign stomping ground for both Biden and President Trump, who is set to visit Charlotte on Thursday, Sept. 24.

This will be Trump’s fifth recent visit to North Carolina already having made stops in Winston, Wilmington, Asheville, and Fayetteville.