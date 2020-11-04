AP says presidential race, Tillis-Cunningham US Senate race still too close to call in North Carolina

The Associated Press has not declared a winner in North Carolina’s presidential contest because the race between President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden is too early to call.

Trump has prematurely claimed that he won the state. Though Trump was correct when he said he held a 76,000-vote lead, the race is too early to call and there are still about 200,000 mail-in ballots left to count.

As long as those ballots are postmarked by Nov. 3, state election officials have until Nov. 12 to count them. And when it comes to mail ballots, Biden is outperforming Trump.

Similarly, North Carolina’s U.S. Senate race between Republican incumbent Thom Tillis and Democratic challenger Cal Cunningham is too early to call as well.

Tillis led Cunningham by nearly 97,000 votes from among more than 5.4 million votes counted through early Wednesday.

Tillis celebrated what he called a victory in a speech to supporters Tuesday night. The Associated Press hasn’t yet declared a winner in the race. Cunningham didn’t say anything publicly immediately about the unofficial results.

Latest headlines from FOX8