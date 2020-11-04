AP: North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper wins second term

Gov. Roy Cooper (D) will defeat Lt. Gov. Dan Forest (R) to win a second term as North Carolina’s governor, according to an Associated Press race call.

BREAKING: Democrat Roy Cooper wins reelection for governor in North Carolina. #APracecall at 10:35 p.m. EST. #Election2020 #NCelection — AP Politics (@AP_Politics) November 4, 2020

Most political analysts believed the major issue in this race is how Cooper handled the COVID-19 pandemic and Cooper believes he fares well on that.

“Our small businesses have been hit hard and we need to help them and, in fact, I’ve put forth funding to help them, we need Congress to do more to help them,” Cooper told FOX8’s Bob Buckley prior to the election. “We need to provide more for our unemployed – we have one of the worst unemployment systems, the stingiest unemployment systems in the country.”

Part of his program to fight the pandemic has been asking people to wear masks at all times in public.

“We need to make sure that we continue to push this,” Cooper said. “We talked to law enforcement about this, law enforcement is a little hesitant to enforce the mandate but many of them go up and talk to people and tell them they should be wearing a mask.”

But he has issues beyond the pandemic. Cooper has vetoed a number of state budgets drawn up by Republicans, even though those budgets included pay increases for teachers and other state employees because Cooper believed the increases needed to be larger.

“There’s no question we have to pay our teachers more. We’ve got to pay our law enforcement more to attract and retain the best law enforcement officers – we’re doing that, with corrections officers. But one thing I do know is we’ve got to stop these corporate tax cuts in order be able to have enough money to be able to do it,” Cooper said.

