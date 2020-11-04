AP: Kathy Manning defeats Lee Haywood to win North Carolina’s 6th congressional district

Kathy Manning (D) will defeat Lee Haywood (R) to win North Carolina’s 6th congressional district, according to an Associated Press race call.

BREAKING: Democrat Kathy Manning wins election to U.S. House in North Carolina's 6th Congressional District. #APracecall at 9:26 p.m. EST. #Election2020 #NCelection https://t.co/lGfinjTqT4 — AP Politics (@AP_Politics) November 4, 2020

Manning ran for Congress in the 13th district in 2018 – a district much more likely to elect a Republican and, indeed, it did re-elect Republican Tedd Budd that year over Manning.

But she felt the newly-drawn 6th district is a better match for her priorities.

“The issues are the same,” she told FOX8’s Bob Buckley prior to the election. “I think my values and the issues that I care about are a great match for this district.”

Her main issue – the one that got her to get more involved in public policy in the first place – stems from when her daughter was diagnosed with an illness, years ago. She and her husband were thankful that there was medicine that could help their daughter live a normal life but it cost $10,000 a month. They were fortunate enough to be able to afford it but knew most families couldn’t.

But it’s not just medicines for rare conditions. Health care costs have risen at twice the level of people’s incomes for the last 40 years, worldwide.

“But part of that is that we’re keeping people alive longer,” Manning said. “We’re helping people who have chronic conditions who might not have survived the generation ago. We’re keeping them alive longer. That’s a great thing. But we also know that what we’re spending on prescription drugs in this country is double what other developed countries are spending on prescription drugs. So we need to understand why our government is not negotiating with our pharmaceutical companies to make sure that we’re paying appropriate costs for prescription drugs.”

Although education is not a federal issue, for the most part, it is very much one of Manning’s concerns.

“I would support a plan to make community college free,” she said. “I think it’s appropriate to figure out why colleges are so expensive, why costs have gone up.”

Because of her and her husband’s success in business, Manning believes she knows what it takes to get the economy back on track.

“We need to continue to build our business base. We need to continue to help minority and women-owned businesses grow. And we need to be a place that entrepreneurs want to come and build their businesses and build the business of the businesses of the future,” she said.

