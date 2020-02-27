Amy Klobuchar, Bernie Sanders to campaign in Triad on Thursday

Two Democratic presidential candidates will be in the Piedmont Triad on Thursday.
Sen. Amy Klobuchar will be part of a roundtable on voting rights at the International Civil Rights Museum in Greensboro.
The program begins at 10:30 a.m. Doors open at 10 a.m.
An hour later, Sen. Bernie Sanders will campaign in Winston-Salem with a rally and march to early vote at the C.E. Gaines Center at Winston-Salem State University.
The rally starts at 11:30 a.m. Doors open at 10 a.m.
This event is free and open to the public. Tickets are not required, but an RSVP is encouraged.