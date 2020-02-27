Amy Klobuchar, Bernie Sanders to campaign in Triad on Thursday

CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA – FEBRUARY 25: Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) speaks to media in the spin room after the Democratic presidential primary debate at the Charleston Gaillard Center on February 25, 2020 in Charleston, South Carolina. Seven candidates qualified for the debate, hosted by CBS News and Congressional Black Caucus Institute, ahead of South Carolina’s primary in four days. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Two Democratic presidential candidates will be in the Piedmont Triad on Thursday.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar will be part of a roundtable on voting rights at the International Civil Rights Museum in Greensboro.

The program begins at 10:30 a.m. Doors open at 10 a.m.

An hour later, Sen. Bernie Sanders will campaign in Winston-Salem with a rally and march to early vote at the C.E. Gaines Center at Winston-Salem State University.

The rally starts at 11:30 a.m. Doors open at 10 a.m.

This event is free and open to the public. Tickets are not required, but an RSVP is encouraged.