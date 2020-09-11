AG: North Carolina board won’t appeal ruling on felons voting

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina’s elections board won’t try to stop enforcement of a court ruling that would allow more convicted felons to vote this fall, but legislators still could appeal last week’s decision.

Attorney General Josh Stein’s office represents the State Board of Elections in the litigation and announced the board’s decision on Thursday.

Some judges declared that felony offenders who’ve completed their prison time, probation or parole can’t be prevented from registering to vote if fines or restitution still must be paid.

Legislative leaders are still evaluating an appeal. Convicted felons and groups that help ex-offenders sued over a state law from the 1970s.