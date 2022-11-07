GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – The most important choice on a ballot you plan to mark Tuesday may not be the actual person whose name you mark but on an issue that will continue well beyond that candidate’s service: What will your choice mean to the future of democracy in the United States?

Since former President Donald Trump’s persistent and unfounded claims that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from him, claims that ultimately led to a deadly insurrection by his supporters at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, the threat to America’s democratic legacy is seen as a very real thing to an increasing number of people.

A poll in mid-October by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found that only about half of Americans have high confidence that votes in the midterm elections will be counted accurately, only 9% of adults think democracy is working “extremely” or “very well” and 52% say it isn’t.

So why, then, is it that only 10.4% of likely voters in North Carolina said in the recent Emerson College Polling/The Hill/WGHP Poll say that threats to democracy were the most important factor in making the choice in this year’s election?

Most chose the economy (broadly) and access to abortion as more pressing issues.

“I think we have to take voters seriously when they tell us — repeatedly — that the most important issue to them is the economy,” Chris Cooper, a government professor at Western Carolina University, said in an emailed response to questions from WGHP. “With that said, that doesn’t mean it’s the only issue that matters. And while I certainly hope that voters take threats to democracy seriously, I think it’s too much to ask that they will put that before the state of the economy or abortion rights.”

Said Eric Heberlig, a political science professor at UNC Charlotte: “Long-term, abstract issues are always hard for people to deal with. Maybe they’ll happen, maybe they won’t, and we’ll figure out what to do when it does happen.

“The Founders were well aware that voters are focused on their short-term self-interest rather than the long-term public good, and a number of features of the original Constitution were created with this in mind (in-direct selection for Senate, the president, and the courts; long-term lengths for senators and lifetime appointments for judges).”

The AP’s findings about concerns about democracy are not isolated. Numerous polls have revealed a concerned electorate. The root of the issue is the effects that Trump’s claims and the resounding comments of his supporters have led to mistrust in the election process despite almost no instances of voter fraud. Many want Trump to testify before the House’s Jan. 6 committee to answer questions about those concerns.

In September 2022, a Yahoo News/YouGov survey found that 82% of Republicans said they feel concerned about the future of Democracy – 5% lower than last December – and 83% of Democrats are concerned.

What does ‘democracy’ mean?

One of the keys to this issue of democracy is in its very definition and – like most topics – from which side you view read that definition. Yahoo says that 90% of voters who voted for President Joe Biden are worried about democracy, a higher number than at the end of last year, but Trump’s voters saw that figure decline from 89% to 83%.

“What ordinary people mean by ‘democracy’ may be different than what you or I mean,” Heberlig said. “I think of democracy as the best means for resolving social conflict. Ordinary people don’t like conflict and think that if everyone were sufficiently patriotic, we’d just all agree (with them).

“They tend to conflate democracy with individual rights, not as a means of deliberating, debating, and making decisions over public policy issues (because all those involve highlighting conflict). They see the people who are active in democracy as promoting conflict (candidates, interest groups, loudmouth extremists who deliver their diatribes at public meetings) and thus something to be avoided unless absolutely necessary.

“Their goal is maintaining a high quality of life and maintaining democracy is secondary to that. Thus citizens in other countries tend to tolerate corruption and authoritarianism as long as the economy is good.”

Said Cooper: “The problem with relying on public opinion polls on questions about democracy is that even the term democracy is contested, and the means to defend democracy is even more contested.

“For some, it’s voter ID and voter security measures. For others, it’s voter access. For a third group of voters, it’s simply accepting the outcome of the election.”

‘Greatest threat’

Gerald Gamm is a professor of political science and history at the University of Rochester and a student of party polarization, said in an interview with the university’s News Center that “the greatest threat that we face right now is that we can’t even agree anymore that elections work. That’s new in American democracy.

“Even in the 19th century, even with massive numbers of people disfranchised, even on the eve of the Civil War, no one doubted the basic integrity of the American electoral system. The emergence of that non-agreeing on electoral outcomes as an issue strikes me as a genuine emergency for our Republic.”

Almost all Republican candidates for the Senate and Congress from North Carolina have joined the legion of election deniers. Only Christian Castelli, a candidate in the 6th Congressional District, has no published opinion on the election, although he says he saw the violent riot at the Capitol as “nothing remotely close to a real insurrection.”

Another recent poll, by Siena College, showed that voters – especially Republicans – are very open to such candidates who don’t accept those 2020 election results. And they also don’t have much confidence in the elections.

“In the US, we tolerate corrupt politicians when we agree with them,” Heberlig said. “So, though people don’t literally think of it this way, democracy is a means to an end, if they can get the end in another way, so be it. if democracy can’t stop inflation, create good jobs, keep us safe, we’ll accept alternative means of achieving those ends.”

Cooper says that “decades of research in political psychology shows that voters tend to respond to the immediate rather than the existential,” as Heberlig had suggested.

“They can feel the state of the economy on a daily basis. They read stories about abortion access being restricted in real-time. But the downfall of a democracy doesn’t seem nearly as accessible to the average voter,” he said. “Politicians know this, which is why they continue to pound the drumbeat of the immediate.

“Journalists then cover these campaign messages which reinforces their strength. And so on.”